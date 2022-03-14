US Senate confirms Nick Perry as its next ambassador to Jamaica

New York State Assemblymember, Nick Perry, heads to Jamaica. But this time around, he will be representing the United States government as the U.S. ambassador for Jamaica. This comes after getting strong support and push from U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer. The Assemblymember was then confirmed by the U.S. Senator last Thursday in Washington DC.

Public service is nothing new to the State Assemblymember who is a US Army veteran; one who received several medals and was honorably discharged after two years of active duty. In addition, the assemblymember also served on the Brooklyn Borough Board for five terms. In 1992, he was elected to the 58th New York State Assembly District in Brooklyn. In this position, Assemblymember Perry represented the communities of Brownsville, Canarsie and East Flatbush for 30 years, communities with an overwhelming population of Caribbean-American residents.

The Assemblymember finds himself in a peculiar position as he is also the first diplomat from the United States who now goes to Jamaica as a native of Jamaica; representing the United States government and the American people in Jamaica.

Upon learning of the confirmation, Caribbean Life reached out to friend and former colleague, of Assemblymember Perry, former NY City Council member, Dr. Una Clarke. According to Clarke, “Assemblymember Perry will definitely be in a unique position, but with an understanding and a perspective of his role.” Clarke added that Perry’s understanding will also be less complex after having lived in both countries; this gives him a better understanding of the customs and cultures of the two nations. Clarke also noted that the assemblymember was fully aware he will be in Jamaica to serve the interest of the United States of America.

Assemblymember Nick Perry migrated from Jamaica in 1971 after briefly working with the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU). He is a graduate of Brooklyn College where he earned a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in Public Policy and Administration.

The assemblymember should be in Jamaica by the end of March according to reports.