A Taste of Trinidad on Long Island: Trini Bites brings Caribbean flavor to the suburbs

Davis showcases a spread of Trinidadian favorites, including callaloo at the Queens of Food and Beverage scene event in Brooklyn.

Renee Davis, a proud first-generation Trinidadian-American and former nurse, is spicing up Long Island with her homeland’s bold, irresistible flavors through her fast-rising food venture, Trini Bites. What started as a pandemic pop-up has exploded into a buzzing catering business — and she’s just getting started. With pots simmering and plans brewing, Davis is on a mission to take Trini Bites to the next level and bring Caribbean flavor to even more tables.

Davis’s journey into the food industry departed from her initial career path.

“Growing up in a Trinidadian household in Flatbush, the idea was that you had to go into a field that was secure and safe,” Davis said. “So I went into nursing.”

However, the desire to explore her culinary passions lingered. The move from Brooklyn to Long Island 13 years ago with her family, coupled with the limited availability of Trinidadian food on the Island, provided the spark. “We noticed very quickly that there were minimal options for Trinidadian food here on the Island,” Davis explained.

The idea for Trini Bites took root in January 2021. Davis started small, launching pop-up shops while still working in nursing. She found a commercial kitchen in Lynbrook, which she saw as a sign to pursue her dream. Trini Bites began serving the community in June 2021.

The response was enthusiastic. “It was very well received by the community,” Davis said.

Trini Bites quickly gained a following, leading to a feature in Newsday highlighting the arrival of Trinidadian food on Long Island. Davis pointed out that Trini Bites is one of the few Trinidadian cuisines available in Nassau County.

In 2022, Trini Bites expanded with a food truck, becoming the first exclusively Trinidadian food truck on Long Island. Davis juggled cooking, driving, cleaning, and maintaining the truck, serving at public events, festivals, and private gatherings like weddings and birthday parties.

A significant milestone came in 2024 with Trini Bites’ acceptance into Smorgasburg, the renowned outdoor food market. Davis, a longtime Smorgasburg patron, recognized the absence of Trinidadian cuisine among the diverse offerings. “I said, you know, why aren’t there any Trinny places in Smorgasburg? Like, it seems like it would be a no-brainer,” she recalled.

Under the “Doubles or Nothing” moniker (a nod to her mother’s love of casino games), Trini Bites introduced doubles — a popular Trinidadian street food — to Smorgasburg. The experience proved invaluable, providing Davis with connections and partnerships.

Trini Bites is now focusing on its catering arm, which has grown significantly. Davis and her team cater to art galleries, offices, schools, universities, and corporate clients across Long Island and New York City. “I did not imagine that the brand would go this far, especially being pretty much a solopreneur,” she said.

While her husband provides occasional support, Davis manages much of the business herself, from cooking and delivering to accounting and client relations.

The challenges of being a solopreneur, particularly funding and staffing, are significant, according to Davis. “I need more hands, but at the same time, you know, building the business out even more so that I can get more sales and more revenue to afford more hands,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Davis desires to share her culture and connect with her community. She emphasizes the importance of preserving Trinidadian traditions for her children, who are second-generation Trinidadian-Americans.

“It was very important, I realized, as this business evolved, to keep it going, even just for them, so they can see what this food is about,” she said.

Davis envisions a future storefront, perhaps a more upscale take on traditional Trinidadian cuisine. For now, she remains focused on growing the catering business and encouraging people to experience the flavors of Trini Bites.