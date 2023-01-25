Abena drops ‘Your Love’

Abena Amory, the daughter of accomplished Vincentian singer Jacqueline Erlene Williams-King, a Brooklyn resident, and the late Vance Amory, former premier of Nevis, revels in every opportunity to share her love for music and her appreciation for her proud Caribbean upbringing.

Abena, also a Brooklyn resident, told Caribbean Life that she sings to soothe the souls of her listeners and as a source of strength during some of the most trying times of her life.

Abena, who has just dropped “Your Love”, said that music is “an outlet” that she enjoys and in which there is “much reciprocity”, as her fans and loved ones show their “unbridled love and support” for her music and her work.

She said the Music Video Release Party for “Your Love” will be held on Feb. 4, 2023, 8:00 p.m., at the Vincentian-owned Woodzzy Bar and Restaurant, 1133 Clarkson Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11212.

“I am really excited about my new song, ‘Your Love’”, she said. “It feels good to know that I am sharing my talent with others.

“Although this is not my first song, it feels like it, because it is the first song I wrote entirely,” she added. “I am so proud of myself, and I am looking forward to seeing where this goes.

“This is only the beginning,” Abena continued. “I want to continue to spread my message of love and encouragement all over.”

Abena said she was exposed to and influenced by music at an early age. She said she honed her craft as a singer and songwriter in her mom’s hometown, Kingstown, the Vincentian capital, and continued to sing during her high school years after migrating to New York City.

Abena said she sang with a reputable choir, Raymond Trapp and the Voices of Praise, an all-female choir, at the Pathmark Gospel Fest; performed at Grand Central Station in Manhattan; made it to the McDonald’s Gospel Fest semi-finals; and then the finals the following year.

She later joined the BQE Soca Band that performed at various events in New York; Miami, Washington, D.C.; and Virginia.

Abena said popular Vincentian calypsonian Alston “Becket” Cyrus and many other artistes have “benefited greatly” from her musical talent.

She said she sings a wide repertoire of songs – whether gospel, soca, calypso, reggae or soul – stating that her heart is “stayed on music”, and that her voice is “meant to soothe, entertain and uplift.”

Born on the beautiful island of Nevis, the sister isle of St. Kitts in the twin-island federation, Abena said she exemplifies “beauty, within and without, charm, boldness, grace and ambition” in all that she pursues.

To her parents, Abena said she was “a gem of a gift” granted to them and all who would cross her path.

She said she was “destined to accomplish great things, with an exceptional love for the arts, music and people.”

Today, Abena said she is “ever creating and learning”, masterfully shaping her destiny, and is “driven to change lives” through her music.

Clearly, she possesses a most rare and beautiful talent – one that captivates, inspires and moves others to act.

Abena said her voice and passion to share her musical gift with the world have led her to a time such as now – “a time to brighten our world” with her voice of hope and vision of unity.

Join Abena on her social media platforms to see “what’s coming next” on her amazing musical journey, as she continues to spread her message of love and positive vibes.

“The possibilities are endless,” she declared.

For more information, contact Abena at [email protected], or call (631) 716-4285.