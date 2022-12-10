Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman’s opens her 58th District office

Assemblywoman Monique Chandler-Waterman, on Monday, Dec. 5, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the official grand opening of her District 58th office, in an impassioned speech, said she was opening her office with gratitude, love, and unity.

Standing at a podium on the sidewalk in front of the 903 Utica Ave. building, a stone’s throw from Church Avenue, Assemblywoman Chandler-Waterman, thanked “my four children, husband, Eric, mentor Jumaane Williams, and mom, Patricia, New York city and state and my colleagues, who supported me.”

“Without my team, of staff, volunteers, community members, interns, and without God I would not be in this district office.”

“Everyone standing here has been a supporter. We work on behalf of the city and the state and pushing together we can make a difference,” she said.

“We have made a lot of strides towards making a difference. When I was re-elected to a full term, I committed to work as hard as I can to engage the people in my district and build on the work of my mentor, Ambassador Nick Perry, the assemblywoman added.

She applauded Ambassador Perry for the work he did from the same district office for 30 years, while noting that her new year’s resolution is to work even harder for development, “to support the right policies and legislation for my district and New York State.”

“I will work with anyone, and everyone, to achieve justice, equity, diversity, and a more inclusive city that voters belong in.”

In keeping with her campaign promise, the politician has launched a small business task force in the district that would address the many issues facing residents.

She will continue to tackle the reduction of gun violence, improve public health, public safety, and improve educational programs, while addressing housing inequity, and correcting all the injustices in the community. She promised to be organized with the community and called on everybody to come together and organize as one.

“This is the official opening of the office with our new sign, building on the legacy. I call on all of you to stand behind me as we cut the ribbon to open our office,” said Chandler-Waterman.

Thank you all for being here, she said before acknowledging that she was recently inducted into the Canarsie Lions Club.

She also acknowledged, grassroots organizations, Mothers for Safe City, and East Flatbush Initiative, and the NYPD, Everything Grilled, while thanking the media for covering all the positive things in the community.

Pastor Edward Richard Hinds, executive director at the 67th Clergy Council, “The GodSquad” blessed the auspicious occasion, and praised Assemblywoman Chandler-Waterman as a community woman, and her commitment to service, as she executes her task.

Reverend Dr. Charles O. Galbreath of Deliverance Tabernacle, applauded the politician’s leadership, recalling her sharing flyers against violence in the community, and asked God to bless her, as she celebrates her office, declaring “may God anoint your head with oil, and no weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

Nicholas Perry, son of Nick Perry, eloquently said he was proud of the politician, noting that she had been dedicated to this community for a very long time. I have never met anyone who is so “dedicated to the community with a passion and a fire, and motivation, just to keep pushing through all the obstacles in the community to make sure everybody within this district has an opportunity to be great in life.”

We appreciate you. On behalf of Ambassador Perry, and family we welcome you into this position, and my dad’s former office, congratulations.”

He added that newly elected Brad Lander, in whose office he works, is also proud of Assemblywoman Chandler-Waterman and the opening of the district office.

Longest serving staff of the 58th Assembly Office, Dalton Roberts, said the Assemblywoman has been serving the district for some time, and called her an ‘energizer bunny’, saying,” I will give her my support to ensure whatever we do, our foundation is strong.”

Nichole Langlaise, interfaith liaison for district 58, served as emcee.