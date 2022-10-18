Baseball coaches certification program for Jamaican teachers

The Nakisaki Humanitarian Consortium, Inc. (NHC), under its Sports Development Initiative, will partner with the Cheapside Youth Club (CYC) to host a four-day baseball coaching clinic beginning Thursday, Oct. 20, at the CYC in Cheapside, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica.

The event will include a two-day baseball coaches certification program.

NHC said on Monday that the certification program provides coaches of all levels unprecedented levels of instruction from former Major League Baseball (MLB) players.

The first day will include guest instructors providing lecture-style and discussion-based training, and an opportunity for the participants to network with the instructors.

The second day takes place on-field, demonstrating the concepts introduced on day one, NHC said.

“We are very excited to partner with the Cheapside Youth Club on this endeavor as it adds another level of community engagement to a wonderful weekend of baseball,” NHC President, Hopeton Brown told Caribbean Life. “It is our desire to train as many St. Elizabeth primary school physical education teachers during this initial training session.

“Coaches who successfully pass the course will receive a certification that is valid for their entire coaching career with Babe Ruth League, Inc.,” he added.

Brown said the Coaches Clinic is an educational program aimed at creating a higher standard of coaching education and enhancing the ability of coaches to better serve student-athletes, their teams and communities.

He said the clinic provides a hands-on learning experience for all coaches focused on some of the key fundamentals of the game, as well as practice planning and team management.

Brown said although the clinic will be geared towards coaches, it is open to players as well.

He said clinic presenters will cover a variety of baseball topics including pitching, fielding, base running and hitting.

Brown said discussions will focus on mechanics and philosophy, plus the sharing of ideas, drills and tips.

The Baseball Coaches Certification Program will be presented by the Andrew Dixon Foundation.

Brown said the foundation will provide a fundamental coaching handbook, as well as equipment to include balls, bats, gloves, caps, uniforms, and other necessary items to perpetuate the teaching and development of the initial baseball program scheduled to begin 2023.

For more information on the Baseball Coaches Certification Program, contact Hopeton Brown 215-888-8432 (WhatsApp), email: [email protected]

To register for the clinic, contact Robert Simpson 876-402-3489, email: [email protected]

Nakisaki Humanitarian Consortium Inc. is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) organization based in the United States.

The organization said it assists individuals and families in need by providing them with temporary housing, training and coaching necessary to reform their lives “in order to be successful contributing citizens in society in our global competitive setting.”

Further, the consortium said it provides funding to religious institutions “to be able to develop and assist with the corporation’s stated purposes.”