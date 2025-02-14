BMCC, Morehouse College strengthen partnership with new pipeline opportunities

Sign up for our Caribbean Life email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), City University of New York (CUNY), said on Thursday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Morehouse College, the nation’s only male Historically Black College or University (HBCU). The MOU would enhance the partnership between both institutions by strengthening the pipeline for eligible BMCC graduates to transfer to Morehouse College.

BMCC said the MOU, signed during a ceremony at the Morehouse campus in Atlanta, launches the BMCC-Morehouse Transfer Dual Admission Pathway Program, which guarantees admission to BMCC students who meet the specified academic and admission criteria for transfer into both Morehouse College and the Morehouse College Online Bachelor’s degree program.

Admitted students are now also eligible for auto-admission into the Dual-Admission Pathway Program, where they can study engineering through the Morehouse College Dual-Degree Engineering Program, “thereby providing them with a unique opportunity to obtain both a liberal arts college education and a professional engineering education,” BMCC said.

“The Morehouse Dual-Degree Engineering Program opens doors to participating partner institutions including Auburn University, Clarkson University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), Missouri University of Science and Technology, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Notre Dame University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Alabama – Huntsville, University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, and University of Southern California,” BMCC said.

“Both of these new program elements build upon the guaranteed admission program that BMCC and Morehouse established almost three years ago,” it added.

Dr. Anthony Munroe, president of BMCC, said, “We’re pleased to further enhance our partnership agreement with Morehouse College.

“Our collaboration embodies our shared commitment to empowering students to thrive in their academic pursuits and embark upon rewarding careers,” added the son of Jamaican immigrants.

Morehouse College President David A. Thomas said: “Morehouse College is proud to reaffirm our partnership with the Borough of Manhattan Community College as we continue our commitment to expanding access to higher education for talented transfer students.

“This renewed MOU strengthens our shared mission of providing young men with a clear pathway to a Morehouse education, ensuring they are academically prepared and well-supported throughout their transition,” he added.

“Through this collaboration, Morehouse and BMCC will enhance engagement opportunities that familiarize students with the academic rigor, culture, and traditions of Morehouse—ultimately fostering a seamless transfer experience and timely matriculation,” Dr. Thomas continued.

BMCC said the partnership agreement includes the BMCC-Morehouse Leadership Scholars Program, a cohort-based learning community designed to provide academic support, mentorship, and additional resources to participating students.

BMCC said Morehouse College will offer pre-enrollment advising, financial aid information, and housing support to ensure a smooth transition for its students.

Furthermore, it said the agreement includes collaboration between Morehouse College’s Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership and BMCC’s Office of Diplomatic Education & Training “to co-create opportunities aimed at enhancing training for diplomats while providing access to high-quality academic courses.”

“Together, we are building bridges that will not only enhance educational opportunities for our students but also prepare them to emerge as leaders and change-makers ready to make a meaningful impact on the world around them,” Dr. Munroe said.

BMCC said the partnership agreement aligns with the missions of both institutions “to advance equity and promote the intellectual growth of students.”

By providing structured support and a clear pathway for transfer, BMCC said both institutions are “setting a new standard for educational collaboration that fosters student success.”

In November, BMCC said it signed a historic “Statement of Shared Interest” with The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), a world-renowned institution of higher learning located in the heart of London, England.

BMCC said it is the first and only community college locally or abroad to have entered into a shared interest agreement with LSE.

“This is a testament to BMCC’s commitment to becoming the nation’s leading community college for shaping globally-minded graduates, who are ready to serve their communities nationally and internationally,” said BMCC, stating that the collaboration will allow BMCC students to enroll in LSE courses during the summer semester and beyond, offering them the opportunity to study alongside peers from around the globe and gain insights from LSE’s distinguished faculty members.

BMCC said the historic event, which took place at a ceremony at LSE on Nov. 15, “represents the mutual interests of both institutions to explore avenues of collaboration that will enhance research opportunities and cultural exchanges, as well as promote global understanding and the development of a diverse and inclusive academic community.”

The signing of the agreement between BMCC and LSE comes on the heels of BMCC being named one of only four institutions to receive a $ 1 million pledge award from the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) to expand its study abroad and study away programs, “which aim to develop students who are culturally aware, socially engaged, and ready to excel in a competitive job market and an increasingly interdependent society.”

“The London School of Economics and Political Science is an institution known for its intellectual rigor and innovative approach to education,” Dr. Munroe said. “We are thrilled to form this collaboration, which will provide invaluable learning experiences for our students and open doors to new perspectives and opportunities on a global scale.

“The agreement exemplifies BMCC’s steadfast commitment to expanding its reach and fostering international academic engagement that benefits our entire community,” he added.

Peter Trubowitz, Professor of International Relations and Director of the US Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science, said LSE was “delighted to partner with Borough of Manhattan Community College.

“This agreement aligns with our mission to provide an international educational experience and to engage with institutions that share our commitment to academic excellence and educational opportunity,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming BMCC students to our campus and exploring the synergies that will arise from our shared interest in addressing global challenges,” Trubowitz added.