Boil and Fry Yam

This is CLASSIC as it gets, when it comes to comfort food in my home growing up in the Caribbean. While my sisters never really cared for ground provisions (yam, dasheen, cassava, eddoes etc), my brother and I were just as our dad or at least tried to copy him in any way we could. To this day, this is still one of my favorite meals.

You’ll Need…

3-4 lbs Yam (white yam)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoon olive oil

tomato (diced)

onion (sliced thin)

scallions (chopped)

3 sprigs thyme

1 cup prepared salted cod (shredded)

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2-3 cloves garlic (diced or smashed)

1/2 scotch bonnet pepper (sliced)

Important! If doing this recipe gluten free, please go through the full list of ingredients to make sure they meet with your specific #glutenfree dietary requirements.

Peel (use a pairing knife of potato peeler), wash and cut the yam into equal size pieces. Be mindful that the sticky sap may irritate your skin, so wear loves or coat your hands with vegetable oil to create a barrier. * Watch the video below to se how I did it.

Place in a pot covered with water and bring to a boil. Once it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to a simmer and add the salt.

The variety of yam I used was tender in 12 minutes, others may take longer. Use a pairing knife to poke the yam and if there’s no resistance, its ready. Drain and set aside.

In a wide saucepan on a medium heat, add the oil, followed by the prepared salted cod. As you start hearing the sizzle, add the black pepper and butter (for a bit more rich flavor).

2 minutes later add the garlic, onion and scotch bonnet pepper. Stir well. Then add the tomato and the scallions.

5 minutes later, add the pre-boiled yam to the pan and stir well to coat the pieces of yam with the sauce.

At this point you’ll taste for salt and adjust.. keep in mind that while we did boil (prepared) the salted cod in water, it may still have a salty undertone.

As soon as the yam heats back through (about 5 minutes) you’re done! Enjoy as is.

However, when mom would make this for us, she would now crush the pieces of yam, so it’s like mashed (pong) yam and she’d serve it with hot Sada Roti. FURTHER! If you allow the yam to form a crust at the bottom by purposely keeping it on the stove and not stirring it. That crust is heavenly.

Drop me your comments below, tag me on Instagram and don’t forget you can now get my cookbook – The Vibrant Caribbean Pot, 100 Traditional And Fusion Recipes @ CaribbeanPot.com/CookBook/