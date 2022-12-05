Brooklyn’s in da House, Senate, City Hall & Borough Hall

Since the Midterm elections, electorates in the blue state borough have been touting ownership of political clout using the braggadocios phrase “Brooklyn’s in da House…and Senate too.”

In all of America’s 3,243 counties, New York’s Kings County now claims bragging rights in championing leadership positions in both seats of national government.

Unrivaled in blazing a trail to emulate, no other county can boast representation from a Senate Majority leader and simultaneously a House minority leader.

First led by Midwood, Brooklyn-born Sen. Charles Ellis Schumer who retained his authority in the Senate, next year he will be united in representing the state and county when Cong. Hakeem Sekou Jeffries is seated as minority leader.

On Nov. 30, the Crown Heights Democrat was elected minority leader by a majority of the Party membership in the Congress. The unprecedented decision followed an announcement from 82-year-old, California Cong. Nancy Pelosi who said she would relinquish the top position she helmed for two decades.

In addition to winning the confidence of a majority of democrats, 52-year-old Cong. Jeffries made history for being the first of his race to gavel order in the chamber.

Brooklyn will be championing the course of American politics with two expansive generations of Democrats while maintaining Brooklyn cred.

Sen. Schumer served as senate minority leader from 2017 to 2021 before becoming majority leader last year.

Prior to making those milestone leaps in the Democratic Party, the Harvard graduate annually makes public reports to Brooklynites on the anniversary birthdate commemorations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Throughout the years, his attendance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music has been a reliable treat patrons anticipate to hear the foibles that occur in the nation’s seat of government.

In addition to relating the idiosyncrasies of elected officials from the opposite side of the aisle, Sen. Schumer often manages to combine the tales with the reading of Dr. King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail, a heartening assessment of America’s human rights status which seem to annually renew the dream a Black man envisioned for a more perfect union and a better America.

In recent years, Cong. Jeffries has joined the county’s city and state leaders at the landmark Brooklyn location guesting to provide similar enlightenments from the Congress.

During one of his campaigns, the rising star was described as the “Barack Obama of Brooklyn.”

To that reference, a humbled Jeffries scoffed at the comparison saying “Other than the fact that we were both born on Aug. 4, it’s not clear to me that there’s much of a professional resemblance.”

Statements like those spotlight the repute of Brooklynites.

Following his election, former Mayor Bill deBlasio seemed apprehensive about changing his Brooklyn address to a Manhattan zip-code.

For longer than expected, the elected official to the top city post delayed his move to Gracie Mansion, which many interpreted as an attachment to the county and its residents.

Another more recent revelation of significance, disclosed news that during the peak periods of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams bedded down nightly inside his workplace.

With Adams’ election to mayor of New York City, Brooklyn scored more cool points when Antonio Reynosa was elected the first Latino borough president of the county.

And although work demands absence from the county, Sen. Schumer maintains Brooklyn residency in Park Slope while Cong. Jeffries keeps his house address in Prospect Heights.

