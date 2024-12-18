Caribbean Cabana: A legacy of family, resilience, and love

Sign up for our Caribbean Life email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the heart of Queens, a story of loss, resilience, and unwavering love unfolds inside Caribbean Cabana—a beloved restaurant, bar, and lounge that has stood firm for 17 years thanks to two extraordinary sisters.

Pamela Ramsewack and Angela Singh, co-owners of the establishment, never planned to be restaurateurs. But life, in its unpredictable way, led them here.

It began with a vision: Angela’s husband and three brothers started the restaurant, a gathering spot for food, family, and laughter. One day, her husband came home and posed a question that changed everything: “Would your sister want to be the owner of a restaurant?” Angela said yes without hesitation. The sisters stepped in, unknowingly preparing for a journey that would test their strength like never before.

Just a year later, tragedy struck.

Singh remembers that fateful day with piercing clarity. She and her husband were preparing for a family vacation to Mexico. “He left the restaurant that night and told Pamela, ‘Make sure you take care of this place…I thought he was just talking about while we were gone,” she recalled.

But while on vacation, her husband suffered a heart attack and passed away. Grief gripped the family, and the weight of running a restaurant felt unimaginable. Her husband, Ramesh Singh, was the backbone of their family, so they thought it unthinkable to wear the many hats for their family.

“I completely shut down,” Singh admits. Her sister Pamela, meanwhile, stayed at the helm of the restaurant with the help of family and loyal staff. “Then one morning, I got up and said, I have to do this. The kids were little. The restaurant gave us purpose. It made us survive,” Singh shared.

The sisters leaned on each other, sharing responsibilities and keeping the doors open through sheer grit. Ramsewack took charge of the kitchen, Singh oversaw operations, and their brothers lent helping hands. Their bond, strengthened by adversity, became the foundation on which Caribbean Cabana thrives today.

What makes Caribbean Cabana endure is more than its food — it’s the feeling of home. From day one, their dynamic sister duo prioritized relationships with their customers, many of whom have become like family.

“Customer service and being family-oriented — that’s what keeps us going,” Ramsewack shares. “We walk the floor, check on everyone, even pick up plates if needed. It’s about connection.”

Their staff reflects the same values. Several employees have been with the restaurant for more than 15 years, a rare testament to loyalty and trust.

Caribbean Cabana remains a beacon in the community through the highs and lows. From bustling breakfast crowds to evenings filled with laughter, it has provided more than meals—it has given comfort, joy, and a reminder of what can happen when love meets resilience.

“When my husband said, ‘Take care of this place,’ we had no idea what that truly meant,” Singh reflects. “But this restaurant made us who we are today. It saved us.”