Carter swims to Paris Olympic 2024

Dylan Carter became the first Trinidad and Tobago athlete to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

After picking up gold medals in the 100 metres freestyle and 50 metres butterfly on Thursday, Carter touched the wall in a new national record time of 48.24 seconds, erasing his own previous record.

England’s Matthew Richards was in second place at 48.48 seconds and battling to bronze was American Hunter Armstrong at 48.95 seconds.

However, ace TTO swimmer Carter could not climb the podium in his pet event, the 50-metre freestyle on Saturday. Both events took place in the TYR PRO Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

Carter finished behind winner Alberto Mestre who was at 22.04 seconds, Michael Andrew at 22.06 seconds, Ryan Held at 22.19 seconds and Miguel Duarte Nascimento at 22.24 seconds.