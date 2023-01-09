Coconut Tarragon Chicken Recipe

Coconut Tarragon Chicken! Here’s another recipe you won’t normally see being made in the Caribbean as it’s more of a fusion type dish. However with the lovely flavors of the coconut milk and tarragon, I know you’ll quickly fall in love with this ensemble. Not heavily seasoned as we normally treat ‘chicken’, but I wanted the coconut and tarragon to really stand out. It’s probably one of the few recipes using chicken breast (notorious for being dry) that I truly adore.

You’ll Need…

1 1/2 tablespoon veg oil

4 large chicken breast (boneless)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup chicken stock (or white wine)

1 clove garlic (dice fine)

5-8 creamini mushrooms (or your fav)

1 sprig thyme

1 heaping tablespoon chopped tarragon

1 can coconut milk

* adjust salt near the end to your liking ** If doing this recipe gluten free, do go through the entire list of ingredients (especially the chicken stock) to ensure they meet with your specific gluten free dietary needs.

Season the chicken breasts with the salt and black pepper, then heat the pan on a medium flame and go in with the veg oil. Cook the chicken on each side for about 4 minutes. It will develop some color, but it won’t fully cook all the way through. No worries! We’ll cook it further shortly.

Remove the chicken and set aside. Degalze (scrape the bottom of the pan) the pan with the chicken stock, then add the finely dice garlic and now the thinly sliced mushrooms. You can also go in with the fresh thyme and chopped tarragon. Reduce the heat and cook for 4 minutes.

Turn the heat back up and add the coconut milk and stir well. Add the chicken breasts back to the pot (and any juices) and bring to a boil. Then reduce to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. The sauce should reduce by about 1/2.

Remember to taste for salt near the end and adjust accordingly. The salt I started with and the chicken stock was enough for my liking. If you wanted to give this a ‘kick’ you can go in with some crushed pepper flakes or Caribbean SunShine!

As mentioned, not your typical "Caribbean" recipe, but I challenge you to find a simpler / tastier dish.