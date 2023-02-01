Dowrich to lead Barbados’ Pride

Out-of-favour Test gloveman Shane Dowrich has been appointed captain for the Barbados Pride’s two opening matches of the Regional First Class Championship.

The 31-year-old played 35 Test matches for the West Indies but has not featured since abruptly leaving the Test tour of New Zealand in 2020. He led one of the team’s matches during the recent Barbados Legends Series, which served as preparation for the Regional First Class Championship.

After a protracted 14-month break, Dowrich returned to first class action last year when he turned out for Pride in the regional championship but his returns proved meager, averaging 27 from five matches.

Dowrich will lead a squad, which includes Test batsman and former Pride skipper, Shamarh Brooks who was axed for the upcoming two-month tour of Zimbabwe following a poor campaign Down Under.