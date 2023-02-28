Gabriel recalled to Windies ODI team

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler, Shannon Gabriel has been recalled to the West Indies One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming three-match series against hosts South Africa, which bowls off on March 16 in Buffalo Park, East London.

Gabriel earned his ODI recall on the back of his performances during the CG United Super50 Cup last November. He was joint leading wicket taker spearheading the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling attack, taking 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2.

He last played ODIs for the West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in July 2019.

On Gabriel’s return, CWI lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes said, “We have had some injuries to our fast bowling pool so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa and the surfaces we expect to play on.”

In the ODIs, Shai Hope will have his first series as captain with all-rounder Rovman Powell appointed as the new vice-captain.

In the T20Is, captain Powell will be supported by a new vice-captain in batting all-rounder Kyle Mayer’s. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy has been named in the T20I squad subject to medical clearance.