Go With The Flo

According to PIX 11, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, spent the week of February 20, working toward completing her court mandated community service for a fight that took place in a Queens strip club in August 2018. She pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 15 days of service that had to be completed by March 1, after a judge gave Cardi an extension. The Bronx native also participated in a NYPD Girl Talk event on February 24. According to the NYPD, the rapper shared her “rags to riches story.” NYPD Training tweeted, “She talked about her struggles and how she overcame them to achieve success. She encouraged the girls to work hard and pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small they may be.” The Girl Talk Mentoring program started with a few small meetings between female NYPD officers and teenage girls in one precinct. It is currently a movement throughout NYC…..

On Saturday, February 25, Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO and Executive Director of FPWA, was honored as a Champion of Community Progress at The Great American Emancipation Day Awards Celebration hosted by The Positive Community Magazine in Newark, New Jersey. The 4th annual awards celebration commemorated 160 years of the Emancipation Proclamation under the theme “The Dawn of Freedom.” This year’s awards were hosted by NYC Clergy Leader Reverend Jacques DeGraff. Honorees included Grammy Award – winning artists Dionne Warwick and Robert “Kool” Bell, in addition to A. Curtis Farrow, Producer of McDonald’s Gospelfest and others. The event was sponsored by Ameri Group, PSEG, Newark Happening, JP Morgan Chase, and RWJBH……

Multifaceted radio personality Jeff Foxx is rocking at each of his talents, leaving no stones unturned. Whether it is radio, performing live with the legendary Chi-lites as a bassist or making music, Foxx is hot on the scene. Currently on Sirius XM’s Soul Town Channel, Foxx also has a nationally syndicated radio show. On March 12, Foxx will be with the Chi-lites during their residency in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel & Casino…

On February 24, the estate of Whitney Houston, Gaither Music Group, and Arista/Legacy Recording released “He Can Use Me,” a powerful new single from “I Go To The Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston,” the long-awaited new gospel album from the legendary singer. “He Can Use Me” is a stunning early gospel recording by a then-17-year-old Whitney. The new song is one of six never-before-released tracks featured on the album, which will be released on March 24, and will be accompanied by a documentary, television special, and DVD……