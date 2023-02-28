Hope, Powell honored to lead WI

Cricket West Indies recently appointed Shai Hope and Rovman Powell to lead its white-ball sides, replacing Nicholas Pooran who stepped down last November after less than a year in the job.

The 29-year-old Hope, one of the leading One-Day International batsmen in the world, will take over the ODI side, while Powell, also 29, will take charge of the Twenty20 International unit, CWI opting to split the roles after previously combining them under Pooran and Kieron Pollard. CWI said Hope, who has in the past served as vice-captain, had demonstrated ” strong leadership on and off the field.”

The right-hander, who averages nearly 49 from 104 ODIs, will oversee a three-match series on the tour of South Africa next month as his first assignment.

Powell meanwhile, was widely tipped to take over the role, especially after his success last year when he led Jamaica Tallawahs to the capture of the Caribbean Premier League title before guiding Jamaica Scorpions to success in the Super50 Cup.

He also captained Dubai Capitals in the just concluded International League T20 in United Arab Emirates, the franchise managing to reach the playoffs of the inaugural tournament.

“I’m a passionate cricketer who believes in leading from the front and always giving 100 percent,” said Powell.

Both Hope and Powell assume their roles at a pivotal juncture with the white-ball teams under intense scrutiny because of recent results.

West Indies’ only series win in their in last eight ODI tours has come against minnows the Netherlands. They have lost 18 of their last 24 ODIs and are 10th in the ICC ranking behind Afghanistan.

The Caribbean side has fared little better in T20 Internationals. The team suffered a shock early elimination from the qualifiers of the T20 World Cup Australia last year, which led to the resignation of Head Coach Phil Simmons and Pooran’s eventual departure.

The team ranks seventh in the ICC rankings despite losing eight of their 10 outings.