James lauds guilty verdict against Trump Organization

New York Attorney General, Letitia James on Tuesday lauded the guilty verdict handed down by the jury in the case against the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation — together doing business as the Trump Organization brought by Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg.

“We can have no tolerance for individuals or organizations that violate our laws to line their pockets,” James said. “I commend Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team for their successful prosecution of the Trump Organization, and I was proud to assist in this important case.

“This verdict sends a clear message that no one, and no organization, is above our laws,” she added.

The Trump Organization was found guilty of: Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third Degree, Criminal Tax Fraud in the Fourth Degree, and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.

James said the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) worked closely with the Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) Office to investigate and uncover a scheme employed by the Trump Organization to avoid paying taxes.

In July 2021, the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation and the Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg were indicted for their roles in this tax scheme. Weisselberg pled guilty to the charges in August 2022.