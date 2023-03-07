Low quality of WI batting exposed

Bad batting technique was the main reason for West Indies’ failure. Although the pitch help the bowlers, WI batsmen ably assisted them.

The West Indies cricket team lost the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion inside three days, on Feb. 28, March 1 and 2.

The final innings of the game came quite quickly on the third day of a scheduled five-day Test, West Indies were left to score 247 runs to win a Test for the first time in South Africa in on a pitch that was now seaming.

Skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite was unfortunately out to the third ball of the innings, caught behind the wicket after attempting to flick.

His opening partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul was not at ease with the short ball and was the third out with the score at 20. He played at a short delivery from fast bowler Marc Jensen, that kept climbing and caught the toe of his bat off an apologetic hook stroke, spooning it to wide mid-on.

Roston Chase quickly followed. The first ball he received, he didn’t offer a stroke and was comprehensively bowled. His demise made the score a pitiful 20/4.

Raymond Reifer, began confidently, leaving alone those tempting deliveries outside the off-stump until he ill-advisedly drove at one and edged to the keeper. His front foot was no where close to the pitch of the ball. He fell immediately after the skipper, which made it worse. Kyle Mayer’s, in a repeat of Reifer’s stroke to a good-length ball at least a foot outside the off-stump, was caught at slip. Jermaine Blackwood was putting up a good fight. He put on 58 for the sixth wicket with Joshua Da Silva, until the latter fell through faulty footwork.

Blackwood fought well with aggression and self-confidence and Da Silva’s wicket-keeping ought to be praised, but simply speaking, WI batsmen are not up to world standards.