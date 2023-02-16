The city-wide celebration of National Black Nurses Day in New York City will take place at the NYC Health + Hospitals, Queens 82-68 164th St., Jamaica, NY 11432 on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

This year seven persons will be honored. They are Dr. Lillian Diaz & Cheryl Simmons-Oliver, from NYCH+H | Lincoln, the Bronx; Col. (Ret) US Army Celia Y. Bramble, RN, CANA, Inc.; Zenobia Richbourgh, Kappa Eta Chapter Inc, Chi Eta Phi Sorority; Dr. Ashley Graham-Perel, NYBNA, Inc.; Carol E. Walkin, RN, Omega Chi Chapter Inc., Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. and Erica R. Ambrose, RN, Theta Chi Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc.

During the celebration there will be an hour-long networking buffet followed by an exciting three-hour ceremony where nurses and a member of the community at large are honored and awarded for outstanding contributions to health care. The hosting institution, local legislators, hospital officials and talented individuals are expected to bring greetings, declarations, proclamations and inspiration. Attendees can enjoy camaraderie, renew acquaintances and explore a matter of concern to nurses and the health of the community.

In 1988 Congress declared that the first Friday in February each year would be recognized as National Black Nurses Day. A day to honor and recognize the existence of historic contributions of Black nurses across the United States.

Each year, usually on the last Friday in February, sponsoring organizations celebrate the day for nurses in New York City and the Metropolitan area. According to Marcia Skeete, RN, chairperson of the event, attendance has exceeded 500 in some venues. The sponsors are The New York Black Nurses Association, Inc, Caribbean American Nurses Association, Inc., and local chapters of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc., namely Kappa Eta Chapter, Inc., Theta Chi Chapter, Inc., and Omega Chi Chapter.

The event is free and all are welcome. Face mask is required.