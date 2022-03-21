One Brooklyn Health seeks nurses amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, One Brooklyn Health (OBH) is seeking Caribbean and other nurses to fill the void in nursing shortages.

Established to preserve and enhance health care services in the communities of Central Brooklyn, OBH comprises Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, and their affiliated facilities.

“Currently, OBH is seeking nurses for Interfaith Medical Center, located at 1545 Atlantic Ave. in the following areas: Emergency Room, 12-hour shifts, and ICU (Intensive Care Unit),12-hour shifts,” said OBH in a statement issued exclusively to Caribbean Life.

Prissana Alston, chief nursing officer at Interfaith Medical Center, also told Caribbean Life that “the healthcare workforce shortages have led the recent headlines and behind the headlines are narratives of resilience, courage and perseverance.

“International nurses open staffing opportunities to healthcare organizations in the United States and the opportunity for nurses seeking to challenge themselves personally and professionally,” she said.

“International nurses provide a conduit to support staffing shortages for the hard to fill clinical areas,” Alston added.

“As healthcare organizations continue to strengthen and rebuild the human infrastructure, Interfaith Medical Center (IMC) is recruiting nurses to engage our community in the Emergency Department, ‘the doors to the hospital’ and the Intensive Care Unit,” she continued. “We welcome our fellow nurses to become partners with IMC’s healthcare team.”

For more information, please contact: Galia Al-Amiri, client account manager, O’Grady Peyton International (USA), Inc., an AMN Healthcare company; direct: 800-929-2198; internal ext. 8174; 100 Bull St., Suite 302, Savannah, GA 31401, U.S.A.; [email protected]