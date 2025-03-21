Outstanding luminaries honored at Gala Caribbean Impact Awards

The 2025 Caribbean Impact honorees at the gala held at Terrace on the Park, Queens.

Sign up for our Caribbean Life email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

At a massive, mesmerizing, sold-out gala ceremony Thursday night, Caribbean Life feted over three dozen illustrious honorees during its annual Impact Awards at Terrace on the Park in Corona, Queens.

The largest Caribbean-themed newspaper in the United States honored 37 individuals during the almost four-hour-long ceremony before 400 enchanting patrons, waving their respective national flags, screaming and dancing.

The Impact Awards, one of the most celebrated annual events hosted by Caribbean Life, recognizes the achievements and contributions of exceptional individuals of Caribbean background who have created the most impact in their respective career fields — from healthcare, the arts, to advocacy, entrepreneurship, and much more.

The celebrated honorees are committed to creating and framing the path for incoming immigrants and inspiring generations to come.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the raffle, during the event, will benefit The Trinbago Progressive Association of the U.S.A.

The event was sponsored by TD Bank, EmblemHealth, NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull, Episcopal Health Services, Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, Forest Hills Financial Group, Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health and Miss Jessie’s, LLC.

“We are pleased to acknowledge the many extraordinary achievements of the Caribbean Americans we are honoring tonight, who continue to significantly impact life in the United States, particularly New York,” said Victoria Schneps-Yunis, CEO and publisher of Schneps Media, Caribbean Life’s parent company.

“These hard-working and dedicated individuals have been so successful because they have a passion for what they do,” she added. “They have positioned themselves as major players, who have positively influenced our city every day. It is my privilege to honor them tonight.”

Schneps-Yunis also gave a “special thank you” to the sponsors, who made it possible to present the evening’s gala.

Amanda Tarley, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Events and Programs at Schneps Media, who coordinated the spectacular event, said it was “an honor to share a room with everyone here tonight.

“Caribbean Life has been a staple and a local source for news, politics, entertainment, and more for Caribbean Americans in New York City for over three decades,” she said. “Every year, we look forward to bringing this event to you.”

Tarley congratulated the 2025 honorees, thanking them for their “endless efforts” and asking patrons to applaud current and past honorees.

“It’s exciting to see many familiar faces and the level of support we have for one another in the room tonight,” she said.

Basir Khan, owner, 7 Park Avenue Foods, received the annual TD Bank Outstanding Entrepreneur Award; and Rowtas “Roger” Singh, community engagement specialist, Emblem Health, received the Community Healthcare Award, sponsored by Emblem Health.

The other honorees were:

Paula B. Bailey, executive vice president, Grant Associates;

Sabita Balloo, president, Sabita Balloo Income Tax Services;

Astrid S. Benjamin-Campbell, president, Tobago Empowerment & Alliance Mission, Inc.;

Patrick Buddington, senior vice president, Business Development, IMC Media, Inc.;

Dorrette Brown, financial coach, Forest Hills Financial Group;

Judaline Cassidy, founder & chief visionary officer,

Tools & Tiaras, Inc.; Robert G. Chin, MD, FACEP, chief, Emergency Services, NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull;

Antoine Craigwell, president & CEO, DBGM, Inc.;

Dr. Marilyn Fraser, chief executive officer, Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health;

Marie Gallant, director of nursing, Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center;

Pheona Grant, health center director, Sun River Health;

Kerry-Ann Henry, fundraiser/philanthropist/humanitarian

Dr. Suzanne Jones, CUNY LEADS co-chair, City University of New York – Queensborough Community College;

Kimaada Le Gendre, director of education & community engagement, Queens Museum;

Pierre M. Loiseau, youth empowerment director, Queens District Attorney’s Office;

Xiomara L. Maloney, president of Assistant Deputy Warden/Deputy Warden Association (Warden Level 1), NYC Department of Correction;

The Maloney Brothers, Dominic, Nicholas and Daniel Maloney, owners, Sol Cacao;

Anthea McLaughlin, CEO, Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance;

Det. LaToya McLeod, Community Affairs Section – Housing Department, New York Police Department;

Christine Noel-Horsford, director of sales, USA, Grenada Tourism Authority;

Haslyn Anson Peters, airline pilot (JetBlue Airways), and founder, Harpy Eagles Pathways;

Dr. Ronda E. Phillips, executive director, Community School District 23, New York City Public Schools;

Ovington Prophete, co-founder/COO, The Insurance and Real Estate Resource Center;

Marcia Rowe-Riddick Child, executive director, Child Development Support Corporation;

Doris Rodney, owner, Hills Restaurant and Bar;

Dr. Anju J Rupchandani, executive director, Zone 126;

Tricia Singh, chief administrative officer, WellLife Network;

Deborah M. Steer, assistant director of Integrated Care, Amida Care;

Joel Mario Thomas, director of education and training, America Works of New York, Inc.;

Jennifer O. Thomas, director, Just A’s Daycare/Tutoring Center;

Dawn S. Walker, MPA, vice president, Communications & Marketing, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University;

Michael O. T. Vincent, president, Grenada Cultural Festival Group, Inc.;

Dr. Fabienne Gaillard Ulysse, DNP, AOCNP, ANP-BC, FAAN, assistant vice president of nursing, Maimonides Health;

Keisha-Ann Wisdom, DHA, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president of patient services & chief nursing officer, Episcopal Health Services;

Dr. Jermaine A. Wright, vice president for student affairs, Lehman College, The City University of New York.

Native Tobagonians Samuel Clarke and Angela Cooper served as Master and Mistress of Ceremonies, respectively. Cooper also sang the National Anthem.

Trinidadian Natalie Baker-Waterman, from TD Bank, presented Khan with the TD Bank Outstanding Entrepreneur Award, saying she was “honored” to do so and to be part of the gala.

Khan, 75, reciprocated by thanking TD Bank and Caribbean Life.

Earlier, during the red-carpet ceremony, he said he was still gainfully employed.

“If you can, raise a hand for someone who needs help,” Khan said. “Keep working hard; nothing comes easy.”

Guyanese-born Ann-Marie Adamson-Serieux of EmblemHealth presented the Community Healthcare Award to Singh, who danced his way to the stage, to the delight of ebullient patrons.

Adamson-Serieux said Singh has been by her side, stating that she appreciated “this amazing gentleman.”

Later, she told Caribbean Life that Singh “builds relations in all layers of the community.

“He’s one of the best in the field,” she said. “He’s an amazing, amazing community organizer.”

After exhibiting his special dance, Singh told the ceremony briefly: “I’m certainly excited to be here.”

Earlier, during the red-carpet ceremony, Singh said EmblemHealth is “committed to support the community, especially the Caribbean Community.

“We come from different countries, but we show up,” he said.

Trinidadian Marcus Gonzales, TD Bank who sponsored Khan and the Maloney Brothers, said: “It’s a good thing that we highlight a lot of these honorees. Congratulations and keep up the good work!”

Renee Hastick-Motes, the newly-appointed CEO of Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, said Thursday night’s celebration was “a significant acknowledgement of the impact that Caribbeans make throughout New York City.”

She said over 50 percent of the employees at her center are Caribbean nationals.

“We will always celebrate the tremendous contributions they make in the community,” said Hastick-Motes, the daughter of Dr. Roy Hastick, the Grenadian-born, late founder and president of the Brooklyn-based Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI).

Jamaican-born honoree Keisha-Ann Wisdom of Episcopal Health Services said it was “a great event that really highlights the contributions of Caribbean people to our community.”

During the red-carpet ceremony, she said her secret weapon was “to stay humble and never forget my roots, which are in Jamaica.”

Kerry-Ann Henry, who travels annually to Jamaica in providing humanitarian aid, said she was “humbled” to receive the Impact Award.

“I’m a philanthropist, so I’m very humbled,” she said.

Guyanese Haslyn Anson Peters said he was also humbled to be honored.

“It’s very humbling,” he said. “This is definitely an honor.

“I esteem this award highly,” she added, thanking “everybody who made it possible for me to be here today.”

Trinidadian Joel Mario Thomas America Works of New York, Inc said it was “a great honor to be recognized among other Caribbean leaders in New York City.

“The Caribbean presence has been long-standing and dynamic from the early 1900s to today,” he said. “It’s really an honor of us to share that heritage and to know what it’s like to make two places your home.”

In sharing two tables with family, friends and supporters, Guyanese-American Pheona Grant, Sun River Health, a Canarsie, Brooklyn resident, exclaimed: “Wonderful! Wonderful! First time winning Caribbean Life Award.

“I’m happy to be surrounded by so many people who make a difference in the community, and I’m very happy to share with my family and friends,” added Grant, who was born in Brooklyn. Her father, popularly known as “Grantie,” who was sitting at one of her tables, is a former Guyanese youth fast bowler in cricket.

“I believe it’s a blessing to be honored with something, while you can receive the honor,” Pheona said.

During the red-carpet ceremony, Christine Noel-Horsford, said she is “responsible for sending business to Grenada.

“My (late) mom used to say, ‘you come from humble beginnings,’” said the director of sales, U.S.A., Grenada Tourism Authority. “But she always said to ‘nurture your dreams.’”

If you would like to nominate or be a part of next year’s Caribbean Impact Awards, contact Tarley at 718-249-9640, or email:

atarley@schnepsmedia.com