PeachFuzz Skin Studio brings inclusive skincare and hair removal services to Long Island 

PeachFuzz Skin Studio, a trailblazing, sister-owned clinic dedicated to inclusive skincare and hair removal solutions, is expanding with a second location at Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, Long Island.

The expansion came less than five years after the founders, Keisha Wagner-Gaymon, chief executive officer and nurse practitioner, and Kristin Wagner, chief operating officer, launched their flagship location in Brooklyn in June 2020.

PeachFuzz began as a laser hair removal studio specializing in serving women of color and addressing unique skincare needs often overlooked by traditional beauty clinics. “Our clients became our case study, and we realized that their skincare needs regarding hair removal were not being met. There needed to be hair removal products and services dedicated to ethnic bodies and facial hair,” said Wagner-Gaymon.

The new 2,000-square-foot Valley Stream studio will provide top-tier services, including laser hair removal, electrolysis, vajacials, and body and facial treatments. The sisters’ mission remains rooted in creating a welcoming and inclusive space for all clients.

“For us, this expansion is about more than just opening a new location. It’s about honoring the loyalty of our clients who travel from Queens and Long Island to visit us in Brooklyn. We’ve always been committed to creating a space where every client feels seen, cared for, and confident in the quality of our services. This new location brings us closer to our clients and allows us to continue delivering the customer service excellence we pride ourselves on,” said Wagner.

Since its inception, PeachFuzz Skin Studio has catered to individuals with all skin tones, focusing on melanated skin and women managing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and hirsutism. To celebrate the new location, the studio is introducing a Founding Peach membership program for Long Island customers. For an annual fee of $250, members will receive “locked-in” pricing for laser hair removal services and facials and a 15% discount on other offerings.

The Wagner sisters’ entrepreneurial journey began in a converted garden apartment in Bed-Stuy, where they quickly built a loyal client base through word-of-mouth and social media. From their modest beginnings, the duo scaled the business, hiring skilled technicians and creating a limited skincare collection, FuzzClinic, to complement their services.

“We started small, just the two of us, in a boutique-style setting. Now, we see 500 clients a month in Brooklyn,” shared Wagner-Gaymon.

With a mission to address the lack of inclusivity and representation in the beauty industry, PeachFuzz has become a trusted name for personalized, high-quality skincare services.

Wagner-Gaymon added, “PeachFuzz Skin Studio continues to break barriers in the beauty industry, championing inclusivity and addressing the unique needs of its diverse clientele.”