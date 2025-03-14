Protecting our communities through responsible gaming

Sign up for our Caribbean Life email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As a pastor, I have dedicated my life to serving my community, offering guidance, and standing up for what is right. Scripture calls on us to care for one another, to protect the vulnerable, and to be watchful against those who would do harm. That is why I feel compelled to speak out when some seem to have forgotten the threat of illegal gaming operations that prey upon our neighbors, our families, and the most vulnerable among us.

Like it or not, gaming has become part of modern life. Some engage in it responsibly, finding entertainment and enjoyment. But for too many, particularly those struggling financially or emotionally, illegal and unregulated gaming becomes a trap. These operations are not run by people who care about our well-being. They are designed to take advantage of people’s hopes, exploiting them with false promises and leaving them in financial and emotional ruin.

I have seen firsthand the harm these illicit enterprises cause in our communities. Families torn apart by gambling debts. People are lured into dangerous situations by criminals who have no regard for their well-being. And the most vulnerable—our children—are exposed to illegal gaming websites with no safeguards, no accountability, and no concern for the damage they inflict.

In contrast, legal gaming operators are regulated by the state and required to put protections in place. Sports Betting Alliance companies —whose members BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, and FanDuel operate most sports betting in New York — have invested millions into responsible gaming initiatives. These efforts include educating players, implementing safeguards like spending limits and reality checks, and ensuring that help is readily available for those in need. They have also trained over 200 staff members to build and operate programs that prioritize responsible play.

Keeping in mind that mobile gaming is inevitable, the difference between legal, regulated operators and the shadowy world of illegal overseas websites is stark. One prioritizes consumer protections, ethical accountability, and contributes significant tax revenue for our communities. The other operates without oversight, thriving on deception and greed. As a faith leader, I cannot stay silent while these unlawful enterprises threaten our community’s well-being.

This leaves us with a clear choice: do we allow illegal, unregulated operators to prey on our communities, or do we support the system that prioritizes consumer protection and public benefit? Regulated gaming not only has safeguards to protect our children from participating, it also generates over $1 billion annually towards the schools that educate them. I don’t think the choice is difficult.

As people of faith, as members of this community, and as moral stewards of our society, we have an obligation to prevent illegal gaming operations from regaining a foothold in New York. By standing with legal, regulated gaming, we protect our neighbors, uphold ethical standards, and invest in a safer, more responsible future.

James Neville is the Pastor at Holy Temple of Prayer in Brooklyn.