Queen Ifrica receives 2023 Reggae & Dancehall Music Entertainment Icon Award, Hall of Fame induction

Queen Ifrica (Ventrice Morgan) was a recipient of the 2023 Reggae & Dancehall Music Entertainment Icon Award & Hall of Fame Induction by the Young, Gifted & Black™ (YGB) Entrepreneurial Awards at its 8th annual Black-Tie Gala & Fundraiser in Queens on Feb. 22, 2023 at the elegant Terrace on the Park.

“Queen Ifrica’s scheduling only allowed acceptance of her honors virtually that night,” said YGB in a statement on Friday. “However, organizers was able to arrange with the ROK Hotel Kingston by Hilton, a private meet & greet reception to present in person their prestigious honors along with a US Congressional Proclamation from the Hon. Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, NY Senate Resolution from Hon. Sen. Kevin Parker and Mayoral Citation from Hon. New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams.”

Young, Gifted & Black Entrepreneurial Awards, Inc Founder, President-Chairman Carl Gray said: “An honoree of Queen Ifrica’s caliber is significantly important to the Caribbean culture, represented through her uplifting and spiritually empowering anthems.

“This is noted by the majority of public online votes by fans within this category,” he added.

YGB said Ifrica is one of two Hall of Fame inductees alongside 2023 Trinidad Carnival Road March King, Bunji Garlin and wife, Fay Ann Lyons, 2023 Road March Queen.

Queen of Dancehall, Spice, was the top female vote getter, who received the Dancehall Impact Artist of the Year ICON Award, YGB said.