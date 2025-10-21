Queens BP Donovan Richards Jr. Diwali celebration honors seven

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. hosted a spirited Diwali celebration at the Kissena Hindu Center in Queens, and presented Citation of Honor to community leaders who have made significant contributions throughout the borough. From left are Dr. Vipul Patel, Sami Sarkar, Guyanese-born Dr. Sharla Madho-Khargi, Dr. Shreeya Tuladhar, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. (in back), Nagasser Ramgarib, Ashif Ahmed, and Rasik Sanghavi. The event was held on Oct. 16.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. on Oct. 16 lit the religious Diya at the Kissena Boulevard, Queens Hindu Center in observance of his Administration’s Annual Diwali – a festival of lights observed by Hindus.

The politician who was draped with a Hindu scarf in honor of the festival, later, presented Citations of Honor to community members who have been leading in various ways throughout the borough.

They are Rasik Sanghavi, on behalf of the Jain Center of America, Ashif Ahmed, a Banga interpreter for NYS court system, Nagasser Ramgarib, president of Queens Village Civic Association, Shreeya Tuladhar, executive director of Minority Empowerment Network, Dr. Sharla Madho-Khargi, clinical psychologist, Sumi Sarkar, founder, and executive director of Bengali Interfaith Youth Empowerment, and Dr. Vipul Patel, oncology specialists by profession.

BP Donovan who will be seeking re-election on Nov. 4, extended Diwali greetings to the packed audience of celebrants wearing bejeweled Indian regalia, adding “I couldn’t be prouder to represent this borough of constituents, from 190 countries, that speak 360 languages, and dialects, he said, thanking Senator John Liu for putting forward a law to make Diwali a holiday.

“Today is a great time for us to be united in this temple. What is unique about Queens is we celebrate each other’s holidays, no matter what your background or where you come from. We respect each other’s cultures and traditions. We are truly the melting pot of the United States of America,” he said.

“I think there are other places in this country that are examples like Queens. I see a diverse group of people in this room,” said the Borough president.

“We take the time to learn about each other’s, history because that is the way to break down the walls of ignorance. It does not matter what we see happening in Washington DC where they want us to fear diversity, and fear people with dark skin like us.”

“We will not be cowards we will stand up for our communities. We have each other in the spirit of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.”

“It is incumbent upon each of us to be that light that we want to see. When we see our neighbors under attack, we need to speak up, we cannot be silent.”

“My friends, we are the light we are the knowledge we are the good, and we will win this battle because we believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, are worth fighting for, as we proudly celebrate the festival of lights as one family,” said BP Richards, who thanked, Rhonda Binda — the first South Asian Deputy Borough President, who served in his administration — for her emcee duties.

“Thanks, for your friendship and partnership, to our sponsors, and congratulations to each one for serving this country, and community with distinction, as we celebrate and continue to coexist peacefully in our great borough, in this greatest city in the world,” said BP Richards.

NYS Senator John C. Liu, wished celebrants a Happy Diwali, noting that the joyous occasion being observed in the Hindu Center. “It is a great event. I consider this temple my home. I watched it grow so much and we’re looking forward to its expansion, to accommodate 5000 devotees, it’s a little bit crowded,” he mused.

Justice Karen Gopie, a Trinidad native, captured the meaning, and reflected on the traditions, and celebration of Diwali, and its significance of good over evil and, light over darkness, during her keynote speech. At the same time, Dr. Ravindra Goyal articulated the history and those who helped to pave the way for the festival.

Students of the Hindu Youth Association, spoke of the origins of Diwali, a colorful sunny Hindu holiday celebrated all over India, where homes are lit with Diyas, and sweet gifts are shared.

The Hindu temple adorned with colorful statues of religious deities, was the backdrop of a vibrant, and jubilant celebration of dance performances by Esha and Dish Singh, a spirted choreography by Neela Zareen of Neela Dance Academy, followed by Shewta Baid who performed a bhajan from the Jain community.

Binda, currently, Queens District Leader, reminded celebrants of Diwali, also known as Deepavali. This special festival is celebrated worldwide at the beginning of the new year in many South Asian countries. “As we celebrate, we shine the light from the world’s borough to the rest of the world, as well,” she said, and praised BP Richards, for hosting the event during the COVID pandemic, while keeping devotees safe, six feet apart.

Pandit Ramnivas Dixit, and Shewta Baid blessed the proceedings, and performed the namokar mantra, respectively.

Diwali is a significant religious festival for Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists also observe it. All these stories have one underlying theme — the victory of good over evil.

Justice Michelle A. Johnson, Justice Nestor Diaz, and Emblem Health representative, Roger Singh, also attended the event.