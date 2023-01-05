Refreshing sorrel lemonade

I’m not the biggest fan of lemonade, but toss is a Caribbean twist and BOOM.. one of the most refreshing summertime drinks you can serve/enjoy. Additionally, you can get your adult on and toss in some rum, vodka or tequila.. thank Uncle Chris later!

You’ll Need…

8 cups water (divided)

15 sorrel buds (dried)

1 slice ginger

1 clove

1 inch cinnamon

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoon mixed essence

2 tablespoon honey

6 lemons (juice)

1/2 teaspoon

Angostura Bitters

lemon slices for decorating

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil, then add the sorrel buds and simmer for 5 minutes.

Turn off the stove and add the ginger, clove and cinnamon to steep. We didn’t boil the sorrel with the clove, cinnamon nor ginger as we want a hint of those flavors and NOT a strong influence. It’s a great time to add the sugar while the liquid is warm. Stir to dissolve.

Juice the lemons in the meantime.

After the sorrel liquid is cooled (about 1 hour), strain into a large jug or bowl and add the remaining 4 cups of water, lemon juice, bitters, honey and mixed essence (you’ll find this at Caribbean shops).

Stir well and serve cold with a slice of lemon.

I’d recommend adjusting the sugar to your own liking and note that adding ice will dilute the drink a bit. The sorrel as we know it (in the Caribbean) is also known internationally as Hibiscus flowers or Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa)

