Refreshing sorrel lemonade

I’m not the biggest fan of lemonade, but toss is a Caribbean twist and BOOM.. one of the most refreshing summertime drinks you can serve/enjoy. Additionally, you can get your adult on and toss in some rum, vodka or tequila.. thank Uncle Chris later!
You’ll Need…
8 cups water (divided)
15 sorrel buds (dried)
1 slice ginger
1 clove
1 inch cinnamon
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoon mixed essence
2 tablespoon honey
6 lemons (juice)
1/2 teaspoon
Angostura Bitters
lemon slices for decorating
Bring 4 cups of water to a boil, then add the sorrel buds and simmer for 5 minutes.
Turn off the stove and add the ginger, clove and cinnamon to steep. We didn’t boil the sorrel with the clove, cinnamon nor ginger as we want a hint of those flavors and NOT a strong influence. It’s a great time to add the sugar while the liquid is warm. Stir to dissolve.
Juice the lemons in the meantime.
After the sorrel liquid is cooled (about 1 hour), strain into a large jug or bowl and add the remaining 4 cups of water, lemon juice, bitters, honey and mixed essence (you’ll find this at Caribbean shops).
Stir well and serve cold with a slice of lemon.
I’d recommend adjusting the sugar to your own liking and note that adding ice will dilute the drink a bit. The sorrel as we know it (in the Caribbean) is also known internationally as Hibiscus flowers or Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa)
