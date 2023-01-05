Caribbean recipes

Refreshing Sorrel Lemonade

By Chris De La Rosa Posted on
Refreshing sorrel lemonade
Photo by Chris De La Rosa

I’m not the biggest fan of lemonade, but toss is a Caribbean twist and BOOM.. one of the most refreshing summertime drinks you can serve/enjoy. Additionally, you can get your adult on and toss in some rum, vodka or tequila.. thank Uncle Chris later!

Photo by Chris De La Rosa

You’ll Need…

8 cups water (divided)
15 sorrel buds (dried)
1 slice ginger
1 clove
1 inch cinnamon
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoon mixed essence
2 tablespoon honey
6 lemons (juice)
1/2 teaspoon
Angostura Bitters
lemon slices for decorating

Bring 4 cups of water to a boil, then add the sorrel buds and simmer for 5 minutes.

Photo by Chris De La Rosa

Turn off the stove and add the ginger, clove and cinnamon to steep. We didn’t boil the sorrel with the clove, cinnamon nor ginger as we want a hint of those flavors and NOT a strong influence. It’s a great time to add the sugar while the liquid is warm. Stir to dissolve.

Juice the lemons in the meantime.

Photo by Chris De La Rosa

After the sorrel liquid is cooled (about 1 hour), strain into a large jug or bowl and add the remaining 4 cups of water, lemon juice, bitters, honey and mixed essence (you’ll find this at Caribbean shops).

Photo by Chris De La Rosa

 

Photo by Chris De La Rosa

Stir well and serve cold with a slice of lemon.

Photo by Chris De La Rosa

I’d recommend adjusting the sugar to your own liking and note that adding ice will dilute the drink a bit. The sorrel as we know it (in the Caribbean) is also known internationally as Hibiscus flowers or Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa)

Courtesy:https://caribbeanpot.com/

About the Author

Caribbean events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

From Around the Caribbean

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

New York Local

Related Articles

More from Around NYC