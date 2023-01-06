Schumer invests $1M in the GodSquad to impact Central Brooklyn

The 67th Precinct Clergy Council, popularly known as “The GodSquad”, said on Tuesday that it was grateful to the Majority Leader of the United States Senate, Charles “Chuck” Schumer, for earmarking US$1 million in federal funds to the organization in 2023.

“Our Brooklyn-native senator understands the importance of healing and empowering our communities impacted by gun violence, and has sought to invest resources, which will directly help to transform our communities in Central Brooklyn,” said the GodSquad in a statement. “This is GodSquad History.”

GodSquad said this investment will expand its reach through its community-based programs.

They include Mothers for Safe Cities (MSC) – a healing and empowerment network for mothers and families of homicide victims;

Flatbush Leadership Academy (FLA) – flagship leadership and mentorship program for youth designed to build leaders and successful members of society; and NextGen – providing supportive re-entry services in the areas of mentoring, tutoring, education, and employment to young people impacted by the criminal legal system.

Others are: Single Parents University (SPU) – providing single parents with the tools and strategies needed to achieve their goals, foster family relationships, and establish essential connections; and Clergy for Safe Cities (CSC) – clergy-based gun violence prevention coalition seeking to decrease the involvement of young people in gangs, crime, and gun violence in cities across America.

As part of its expansion of care to the community, the GodSquad said it has “committed to opening a spiritual care center at OBH – Kingsbrook Jewish Campus, providing a safe space for community engagement and partnering organizations.

“We believe in the power of presence, which will effect change and so does Senator Schumer,” it said.

“On behalf of the 100 faith leaders in Central Brooklyn, over 500 trained clergy from across America with Clergy for Safe Cities, the families, and the youth, we are grateful for the continued partnership, as we continue in the fight to putting an end to gun violence,” the GodSquad added.