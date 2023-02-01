South Africa defeats WI women

West Indies Women’s depressing losing streak showed no signs of ending as the luckless Caribbean side crashed to a 10-wicket defeat to South Africa in their third match of the Twenty20 International Tri-series, recently.

Not for the first time, West Indies Women’s batting lacked verve and the team could only muster an inadequate 97 for 6 off their 20 overs, after choosing to bat first at Buffalo Park. Captain Hayley Matthews top-scored with 34 from 26 balls while Shabika Gajnabi struck 33 from 34 balls in support.

South Africa women hardly broke a sweat in reply, chasing down their target in the 14th over with Player-of-the Match, Tazim Brits top scoring with an unbeaten 50 from 43 deliveries and Laura Wolvaardt stroking 42 not out from 39 balls.