St. Lucia Independence 44 Gospel Fest ‘a tremendous success’

The Consulate General of St. Lucia in New York has described as “a tremendous success” last weekend’s Independence Gospel Fest, dubbed “Independence 44 Gospel Fest.”

The Consulate said the event was held at Brooklyn’s Waymark Ministries on Remsen Avenue in Brooklyn.

“This yearly concert is the first in a series of scheduled events celebrating St. Lucia’s 44th anniversary of independence,” said the Consulate in a statement, stating that this year’s Gospel Fest was attended by “scores of St. Lucians and friends of St. Lucia.

Menissa Rambally, St. Lucia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Jeremiah Hyacinth, St. Lucia’s Consul General in New York were present, and addressed the gathering.

St. Lucia’s Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Julian DuBois, made a virtual presentation, the Consulate said.

It said headlining this year’s event was Emrand Henry, a renowned St. Lucian gospel entertainer and international recording artist.

Also featured was a host of local of gospel entertainers, including gospel heavyweight Shirley Ann Cyril-Myers; Hailey and Kayla Jn Francois; and, for the first time, the National Youth Choir, accompanied by the Royal St. Lucia Police Band.

The Consulate said there were also appearances by Jamaican gospel performers Joan Smith, Odayne Rhoden and Robert Bailey.

The first installment of Independence Diaspora Tuesdays, featuring St. Lucian Professor Dr. Tennyson Joseph, was also initiated, the Consulate said.

It said the public forum focused on “St. Lucia’s Post-Independence Socio-Economic Transformation”.

The Consulate General said it is collaborating with the Brooklyn-based St. Lucia House Foundation and several community organizations in hosting the country’s 44th Independence Anniversary celebrations. Independence anniversary activities run throughout the month of February.

Other calendar of activities includes a fashion show, featuring St. Lucia designer Chrystal Jonas-Clarke; a flag-raising ceremony; Independence Gala; a church service; the annual Independence Marketplace; the Young St. Lucian Professionals Mixer; and the St. Lucia Cultural Explosion.

For more details on Independence 44 activities, contact the Consulate General of St. Lucia in New York at 212.697.9360, or [email protected].