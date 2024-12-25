Suriname’s Former President Desi Bouterse dies in hiding

Former Suriname president Desi Bouterse speaks during a news conference after the Court Martial of Suriname confirmed a 20-year jail sentence for his involvement in the murder of 15 people while he ruled in 1982 during his military government, in Paramaribo, Suriname, Aug. 31, 2021.

Surinamese citizens awoke to the sad news on Christmas Day after authorities confirmed the death of former military strongman and two-time elected president Desi Bouterse, almost a year after he went into hiding to avoid a 20-year jail sentence for mass murder committed 42 years ago.

It is unclear as to exactly where and how Bouterse, 79, had died and how his lifeless body ended up in his riverside home, which was being closely watched by authorities for clues to his hiding place. His death sometime on Christmas Eve came just days after police had stepped up raids of possible hiding places of Bouterse, who had disappeared in mid-January, hours before he, trusted bodyguard Iwan Dijksteel, and three others convicted for the December 1982 mass murders of 15 government opponents, were scheduled to surrender to authorities to begin serving sentences.

The three others did turn themselves in, but Bouterse and Dijksteel vanished amid criticism from surviving relatives of those killed that authorities were not making any real effort to nab the two.

Local media showed photographs and videos of a hearse removing the body from his trendy Leonsberg Riverside District and of supporters as well as senior party officials entering the compound to console former first lady Ingrid Bouterse and other close relatives.

The former head of state’s National Democratic Party (NDP), which he founded in the mid-80s, praised his decades of work and nationalistic contributions to Suriname, a Caribbean Community member nation and former Dutch colony of about 600,000. Mrs. Bouterse is a vice president of the party.

“His legacy of hope, struggle, and perseverance will continue to guide us in our mission to build a stronger and fairer Suriname. He was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the development of Suriname and the unity of our people. In that context, he brought about historic changes for our country and people. It is recorded that as president of Suriname from 2010 to 2020, he led it with vision and determination, always fighting for the progress and unity of the Surinamese people. His most important mission was to combat poverty. He will always live on in the collective memory,” said the NDP through Chairperson Jennifer Geerlings-Simons.

“We express our deepest condolences to his wife, children, grandchildren and family. The party will organize a worthy tribute in consultation with the family to commemorate his life and contribution to our country. Further details will follow soon. We call on all members, sympathizers, and the people of Suriname to join us in reflecting on this great loss and to commemorate his life and legacy with respect. Rest in peace, comrade. Your ideals and vision will live on in all of us. On behalf of the board and members of the National Democratic Party,” said the party chairperson.

Sympathizing with the family and the NDP, President Chan Santokhi said in a statement that “in anticipation of more detailed and definitive information from official channels, I would like to offer my condolences to his wife, children, and other relatives for the passing of Mr. Bouterse. He noted that more information will be provided on this soon, suggesting that citizens remain dignified and calm and should maintain peace. God bless Suriname.”

The NDP was reduced from 26 to 16 seats in the 2020 general elections, but polls indicate that it could possibly win the largest bloc of votes in the 51-seat assembly and form a coalition with other parties to govern the country once again after controversial periods marred by allegations of corruption and nepotism between 2010 and 2020.

His death also came two weeks after surviving relatives of those executed at a fort next to the presidential secretariat had observed the 42nd anniversary of the mass killings, blamed by the then Bouterse-led military government for plotting with Western nations to reverse the February 1980 military coup.

A second coup on Christmas Eve 1990 had also toppled the elected government of then President Ram Shankar after senior officers had dismissed the government by telephone and had placed an armored car with its turret pointed to the presidential secretariat in nearby Independence Square. Bouterse was later fired as army chief by President Ronald Venetiaan at the turn of the 90s, even while he was still leader of the NDP. This development is not traditionally tolerated in neighboring CARICOM nations.

And now in death, Bouterse has now escaped incarceration at home and a jail sentence in The Netherlands for alleged international drug trafficking in the 80s and 90s.