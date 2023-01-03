Terri Lyons crowned Queen of Caribbean Calypso

Trinidadian calypsonian Terri Lyons has won the Regional Female Calypso competition in Montserrat, according to Caribbean Loop News.

Loop News said on Dec. 31 that Lyons earned the title the day before after delivering “spirited performances” of her 2020 hit songs “Obeah” and “Meghan My Dear”.

She dethroned fellow Trinidadian Karene Asche, who had to settle for third place, Loop News said.

It said this was Lyons’ first Regional Female Calypso title.

Loop News said Dominica’s Tasha P placed second following her performances of “Frenemy Remedy” and “Treadmill”.

Fourth and fifth place went to Barbadian Chrystal and Antiguan Sammie C.

Loop News said a total of 10 Caribbean Queens of Calypso competed for over $20,000 in prize money.