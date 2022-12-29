The Ultimate Pepper Lobster

I’m not the biggest fan of lobster and if you follow me on Instagram you would have seen talk about how I (humbly) think it’s an overrated (pricey) ingredient to use. However, the odd time I do prepare lobster, it’s usually the recipe I’m about to share with you today. I’m using small (cold water) lobster tails, but Caribbean spiny lobster will work just as well.

You’ll Need…

8 small lobster tails

1 1/2 tablespoon chili oil (stir-fry oil)

3 scotch bonnet peppers (green ones)

1 medium onion (divided)

5 cloves garlic (diced fine)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 large bell pepper (large chunks)

1 tablespoon Oyster Sauce

1 tablespoon Spicy Chilli Crisp

1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust)

3 scallions (chopped)

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

2 -3 tablespoon tomato paste

1/3 cup water

With the Onion, dice 1/2 and cut the other half into large pieces.

Prep the ingredients as it’s a quick dish to prepare.

Clean, wash (with lemon juice and cool water) and drain the lobster tails. (watch the video below) Then cut them down the back to expose the flesh a bit and to allow the spicy sauce to get in there when cooked.

Place a wide pan on a medium flame (a wok would work great), then add the chili oil along with the garlic and onion. Turn the heat down to low so we don’t burn the garlic.

2 minutes later, add the black pepper and chili crisp, stir well. Heat still on low.

Toss in the scotch bonnet peppers and stir well. Remember to remove the seeds and white membrane if you’re concerned about the raw heat. TIP. Cut the scotch bonnet peppers into large pieces so later on it’s easier to identify when serving.

Add the oyster sauce and stir well, to give us a sort of caramelized flavor. Then add the tomato paste and as we keep doing – stir well. If you don’t have the tomato paste, add 2 tablespoon tomato ketchup.

To help balance the heat, add the sugar. NOTE. If you used ketchup don’t add any sugar, the ketchup will have a sweetness on it’s own.

It’s now time to add the prepped lobster tails and salt. Mix well to coat the lobster tails with the spicy goodness in the pot.

Turn the heat up to medium high and add the water. Shake the pot, then scrape the bottom of the pot to deglaze it. Put the lid on the pan and bring it a boil.

2-3 minutes later and you should see bubbles, grate in the ginger and cook with the lid on for another 2-3 minutes.

Now it’s time to add the bell pepper, large pieces of onion and scallions. Cook for 3 minutes to soften the bell pepper and you’re done. Turn off the heat, place the lid on and let it sit for 3 minutes before serving. The residual heat will finish things off for us.

Typically this is eaten as a snack (say Cutters) when enjoying adult beverages with your family and friends, but it’s great with steamed rice if you want to enjoy it as a meal.

Drop me your comments below, tag me on Instagram and don’t forget you can now get my cookbook – The Vibrant Caribbean Pot, 100 Traditional And Fusion Recipes @ CaribbeanPot.com/CookBook/