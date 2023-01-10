Third World’s Cat Coore hospitalized

Heather Cameron, the manager of the legendary Jamaican reggae band Third World, has provided what she described as “an accurate account of the events surrounding” the hospitalization of Third World member Cat Coore.

Cameron said on Dec. 17 that Coore was admitted, on Nov. 29, 2022 at the University of the West Indies Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica “to repair an idiopathic tear in his lower esophagus.”

“The following day, a specialized surgical team successfully conducted that surgery,” Cameron said. “Due to the nature and location of the surgery, Cat has been fed and hydrated intravenously. This standard protocol helps to rest the esophagus, speed healing and was expected to last at least 10 days.

“As early as the day following his surgery, Cat was recovering in the TTW of the University Hospital,” she added. “He received visits from family, band members and close friends. His spirits were good, and he enjoyed playing his guitar and watching the World Cup to help pass the time while healing. He also took the time to speak to IRIE FM to let his fans know he was recovering well and appreciated the outpouring of love and support he received.”

On Dec. 12, 2022, Cameron said “Cat seemed to be developing some cold-like respiratory symptoms.”

She said he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), “where he could better be treated for a compromised lung condition that resulted from seepage of the surgical area into his chest cavity.

“As of today, Dec. 17, 2022, Cat is alert, stable and receiving attentive care by the dedicated medical team at the University hospital,” the manager said. “This untimely condition is not expected to significantly hamper Cat’s healing from the initial surgery or impede his full recovery.

“We want to thank all the well-wishers here in Jamaica, throughout the Diaspora and abroad,” she added. “The concern and compassion you have shown is overwhelming and so gratefully received. Cat Coore has performed in every appearance throughout the bands distinguished history, please join us in wishing him a speedy recovery during the holiday season so that he can extend this impressive record.

Cameron said touring plans are continuing to be scheduled, as Third World gears up for its Golden 50th Anniversary in August 2023.

“Please be mindful when sharing unverified information you receive on social media platforms,” she warned. “We will continue to provide medically accurate and timely news releases as circumstances warrant.

“As Cat, aka Johnny Tiger, would say, ‘You know I love you, right,’” Cameron added.