TYNIE ELECTRIFIES QUEENDOM

Brooklyn-based Vincentian soca singer-songwriter Nikita “Tynie” Seaton on Nov. 12 mesmerized fans at Problem Child and the Lab’s Queendom showcase at Brooklyn’s BK Loft 26.

According to Tynie’s business manager, Chandelle De Riggs, who is also chief executive officer of the Brooklyn-based Chandy Media, Tynie represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the event that comprised six top Trinidadian soca artists and one Grenadian, Shireen B.

The Trinidadian performers were: Destra Garcia, Denise Belfon, Patrice Roberts, Jadel, Rae and Imani Ray.

“The crowd received Tynie’s performance very well,” De Riggs told Caribbean Life on Friday. “The folks in the front danced and sang along to a few of her tracks.

“Those who didn’t know who she was whispered inquiring who Tyinie is and where can they find her music, including her manager,” she added. “There was also an increase in her social media following after the show.”

De Riggs said Tynie electrified the crowd with “Soley Levy”, “Rude Gyal Class” and “Go Down”.

Tynie said she was happy to showcase her talent at Queendom.

“Not many are familiar with my music, and this was an opportunity to be seen and heard,” she told Caribbean Life, “I get extremely nervous before any performance; but once I get in front of the stage, I let go and do my thing.

“Shout out to Problem Child and The Lab,” she added. “I had a wonderful experience and a great time. Queendom was well organized and put together, and I truly felt like royalty.”

In preparation for Queendom, or any event, Tynie said she carefully chose the songs she hoped to perform and then practiced how to execute them.

“Special thanks to Bankss and Co-dancers,” she said. “They were phenomenal to work with for this show. I practiced with them to ensure everything was in sync, and we delivered an unforgettable experience.

“I believe we executed and met our goal,” Tynie added. “Look out for more from me, Tynie. A few new tracks will be released soon. Keep it locked to all social media platforms @tyniemusic.”

De Riggs said Tynie started her musical career as a steel pan player before transitioning into singing and songwriting.

“As a writer, Tynie is known to create a unique space by putting her pen to paper, marrying controversial lyrics and melodic sounds,” she said. “Writing songs that relate to her audience plays a pivotal role in her creative niche.”

In 2020, De Riggs said Tynie worked as a radio personality on Caribbean Jam Radio and West Indian Jams Spotlight.

“As a radio personality, she connected with artists and producers from all genres, thus giving her more insight into the entertainment business,” De Riggs said. “Within that same year, she was awarded a certificate of appreciation from Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop for her hard work and dedication to Caribbean culture.

“Not only is Tynie a singer and songwriter, but, this year, she tried something new, venturing into production with Aromatic Tracks,” she added. “Tynie isn’t also just an artist but an entrepreneur. She has her

eyelash boutique and line.”

De Riggs said Tynie broke into the Caribbean Music Entertainment industry in 2019 with her soca songs “Trouble-maker” (Big Dan Riddim) and “Nobody Else” (BigRed HD Productions).

In 2020, De Riggs said she collaborated with Spikey Vybz with a Dancehall song, “Wine Pon It,” produced by Kingsmen Productions.

In 2021, Tynie released another soca track, “New Normal”, off the Deep Colors Riddim (produced by Kingsmen Productions).

“’New Normal’ was inspired during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting on what many identified as the ‘new normal’ of social interactions,” De Riggs said.

That same year, Tynie released “Rude Gyal Class.” In 2022, she released a track on the Bright Clouds Riddim, produced by Aromatic Tracks, called “Sweetest Connection.”

The riddim she produced, titled “Soley Levy”, was released this March.

In April, she released “Doh See Me” off the Thriller Jab Riddim, and a few more tracks set to be released in the coming months,” De Riggs said.

“Music isn’t only her passion; it’s her life,” De Riggs added.

For bookings, contact Chandy Media at 718-431-5410.