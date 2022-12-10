Bed Stuy small biz kicks off Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID on Saturday, Dec. 3 hosted its annual ribbon cutting ceremony launching its Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace.

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said in a statement that joining the celebrations were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries; NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse; BID Chair Joyce Turner; BID Vice Chairperson Marcia Melendez; and Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Randy Peers.

“We are truly excited to join Neighborhoods Now and its team of experts in bringing to the Bedford-Stuyvesant community an evergreen tradition that will last a lifetime,” said Dale Charles, executive director, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID. “This couldn’t be possible without the guidance and generous support of Wells Fargo.”

Presented by Wells Fargo, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said the shop-small initiative provides local merchants an opportunity to increase foot-traffic, while offering crafters, creatives and small business owners a “viable platform to showcase and sell their goods and services.”

It said Winter Wonderland is a collaboration with Neighborhoods Now, the initiative from the Urban Design Forum and Van Alen Institute to support local organizations leading their communities’ pandemic recovery.

“We’re thrilled to help bring (Winter Wonderland) to life,” said Deborah Marton, executive director, Van Alen Institute. “And grateful for Wells Fargo’s continued support of this exciting community gathering.”

This year, the BID said it will share its platform with local community stakeholders.

It said programming will include Community Thursdays, dedicated to non-profit organizations, and Caroling in the Plaza on Fridays featuring yule-tide sing-alongs with local houses of worship.

Additional family friendly activities include pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“This holiday season, Wells Fargo is thrilled to continue our support of the Bed-Stuy Gateway BID, the Van Alen Institute, and the Urban Design Forum and their efforts to provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Catherine Domenech, vice president, New York Community Relations at Wells Fargo. “Brooklyn is powered by small businesses, and we’re committed to helping them succeed financially.”

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said supporting partners include Con Edison, TD Bank, Van Alen Institute, Urban Design Forum, Buro Happold, Dash Marshall, Moody Nolan, Fried Frank, Gretel, Block by Block, New York City Department of Transportation and Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation.

Seasonal activities included an annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Marcy Plaza’s Open Street.

On Saturday, Bike New York led a kids learn-to-ride program and a free kids’ bike giveaway for up to 30 young people.

Citi Bike was on hand to demonstrate how to unlock and access the Citi-Bike.

Since 2009, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said it has partnered with local neighbors and stakeholders to enrich its community through economic development, while promoting its rich history of cultural diversity.

Through a wide array of programs and services, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said it is “committed to seeing the community thrive and blossom into the popular destination for all things Brooklyn.”