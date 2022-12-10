Brooklyn

Bed Stuy small biz kicks off Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace

By Nelson A. King
comments
Posted on
From left back row: Bill Stomp, Wells Fargo; Daniel McPhee, Executive Director, Urban Design Forum; Krissy Moore, Sr. VP, Wells Fargo; Catherine Domenech, VP, Wells Fargo; Moshood Model; Devonte Deshong, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID; John Sloan, Buro Happold; Trevor Reynolds, Buro Happold, NYC; Wanda, Saez, Wells Fargo; Deborah Marton, Van Alen; Chi Osse, NYC Councilman; Dale Charles, Executive Director, Bed Stuy Gateway BID, Blondel Pinnick, CEO, Bedford- Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation; Hakeem Jeffries, US Congressman; Joyce Turner, Chair, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Board of Directors. 
From left back row: Bill Stomp, Wells Fargo; Daniel McPhee, Executive Director, Urban Design Forum; Krissy Moore, Sr. VP, Wells Fargo; Catherine Domenech, VP, Wells Fargo; Moshood Model; Devonte Deshong, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID; John Sloan, Buro Happold; Trevor Reynolds, Buro Happold, NYC; Wanda, Saez, Wells Fargo; Deborah Marton, Van Alen; Chi Osse, NYC Councilman; Dale Charles, Executive Director, Bed Stuy Gateway BID, Blondel Pinnick, CEO, Bedford- Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation; Hakeem Jeffries, US Congressman; Joyce Turner, Chair, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Board of Directors. 
Photo credit: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID on Saturday, Dec. 3 hosted its annual ribbon cutting ceremony launching its Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace.

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said in a statement that joining the celebrations were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries; NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse; BID Chair Joyce Turner; BID Vice Chairperson Marcia Melendez; and Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Randy Peers.

“We are truly excited to join Neighborhoods Now and its team of experts in bringing to the Bedford-Stuyvesant community an evergreen tradition that will last a lifetime,” said Dale Charles, executive director, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID. “This couldn’t be possible without the guidance and generous support of Wells Fargo.”

Presented by Wells Fargo, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said the shop-small initiative provides local merchants an opportunity to increase foot-traffic, while offering crafters, creatives and small business owners a “viable platform to showcase and sell their goods and services.”

Tobi J. Phillips, President and Founder of Village East Gifted

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

Chi Osse, NYC councilman, and Dale Charles, executive director, Bed Stuy Gateway BID, took up residency at Winter Wonderland Santa Hollow as Mr. & Mrs. Claus.
Chi Osse, NYC councilman, and Dale Charles, executive director, Bed Stuy Gateway BID, took up residency at Winter Wonderland Santa Hollow as Mr. & Mrs. Claus. Photo credit: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID

It said Winter Wonderland is a collaboration with Neighborhoods Now, the initiative from the Urban Design Forum and Van Alen Institute to support local organizations leading their communities’ pandemic recovery.

“We’re thrilled to help bring (Winter Wonderland) to life,” said Deborah Marton, executive director, Van Alen Institute.  “And grateful for Wells Fargo’s continued support of this exciting community gathering.”
This year, the BID said it will share its platform with local community stakeholders.

It said programming will include Community Thursdays, dedicated to non-profit organizations, and Caroling in the Plaza on Fridays featuring yule-tide sing-alongs with local houses of worship.
Additional family friendly activities include pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo vendor Julia File, JJ & X Fashion.
Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo vendor Julia File, JJ & X Fashion. Photo credit: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID

“This holiday season, Wells Fargo is thrilled to continue our support of the Bed-Stuy Gateway BID, the Van Alen Institute, and the Urban Design Forum and their efforts to provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Catherine Domenech, vice president, New York Community Relations at Wells Fargo.  “Brooklyn is powered by small businesses, and we’re committed to helping them succeed financially.”

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said supporting partners include Con Edison, TD Bank, Van Alen Institute, Urban Design Forum, Buro Happold, Dash Marshall, Moody Nolan, Fried Frank, Gretel, Block by Block, New York City Department of Transportation and Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation.
Seasonal activities included an annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Marcy Plaza’s Open Street.

Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo vendor Keeshagaye Whitter, My Emollient.
Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Winter Wonderland presented by Wells Fargo vendor Keeshagaye Whitter, My Emollient.Photo credit: Bed-Stuy Gateway BID  

On Saturday, Bike New York led a kids learn-to-ride program and a free kids’ bike giveaway for up to 30 young people.

Citi Bike was on hand to demonstrate how to unlock and access the Citi-Bike.

Since 2009, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said it has partnered with local neighbors and stakeholders to enrich its community through economic development, while promoting its rich history of cultural diversity.

Through a wide array of programs and services, Bed-Stuy Gateway BID said it is “committed to seeing the community thrive and blossom into the popular destination for all things Brooklyn.”

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Caribbean events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

From Around the Caribbean

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

New York Local

Related Articles

More from Around NYC