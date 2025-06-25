Caribbean candidates win Democratic Primary Elections in NYC

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams addresses Town Hall meeting of Caribbean-American Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke in Brooklyn on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Several Caribbean candidates were victorious Tuesday night in the New York City Democratic Primary Elections.

On Tuesday, voters braced the scorching heat to re-elect Grenadian-American New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams handsomely; Haitian-born New York City Council Member Mercedes Narcisse; and New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson, whose grandmother hailed from Jamaica.

Williams, 48, was challenged by Jenifer Rajkumar, 42, a New York State Assembly Member from Queens, a close ally of incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Marty Dolan, 67, an erstwhile insurance executive.

According to preliminary results from the New York City Board of Elections, Williams received 630 095 votes or 71.33 percent; Rajkumar received 164 968 votes or 18.68 percent; and Dolan received 82 870 votes or 9.38 percent.

There were 5,375 write-in ballots, or 0.61 %.

While celebrating his triumph Tuesday night, Williams lauded Zohran Mamdani in his stunning victory over former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo for Mayor of New York City.

“What we’re most proud of is that Andrew Cuomo is down right now,” Williams said. “We are saying we want something different: a different messenger and message.”

In the 46th Council District in Brooklyn, Narcisse, a trained registered nurse, soundly trounced Guyanese Dimple Willabus.

Narcisse received 12 768 votes or 82.94 %, and Willabus received 2,576 votes or 16.73 %.

There were 50 write-in ballots or 0.32 %.

“I’m deeply grateful to the voters of District 46 for this overwhelming show of support,” Narcisse told Caribbean Life shortly after the results were announced Tuesday night. “Winning over 80 % of the vote is a clear message that our community values hard work, truth, and real results.

“It’s good to see that people still choose service over showmanship and hard work over politics as usual,” she added. “I’ve spent my life serving this district as a nurse, a mother, and now as your Council Member, and I will never stop fighting for you.

“From investing in our schools and parks to supporting our libraries and seniors, this win affirms that we’re on the right path,” Narcisse continued. “Thank you for standing with me, and let’s keep moving District 46 forward together.”

She said she was “honored to have earned the Democratic nomination and look forward to winning in November (general elections) and continuing to serve the people of District 46 in the City Council.”

Hudson won handsomely in the 35th Council District and also in Brooklyn, defeating three challengers.

Hudson received 32,560 votes or 84.67 %; Dion M. Ashman received 3,066 votes or 7.97 %; Hector Robertson received 1,758 votes or 4.57 %; and Kenny Lever received 857 votes or 2.23 %.

There were 213 write-in ballots or 0.55 %.

Hudson told Caribbean Life that her victory affirmed her “deep-rooted commitment to delivering for working families, tenants, and older adults in one of the city’s most diverse and dynamic districts.”

Backed by a broad coalition of labor unions, tenant organizers, and community organizations, Hudson said she campaigned on “a clear progressive platform: advancing affordable housing for working families; protecting reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights; strengthening public education; and ensuring that city resources serve the people who need them most.

“I’m deeply grateful to every voter, volunteer, advocate, and neighbor who saw our work over the last several years, believed in our vision, and showed up to make their voices heard,” she said. “Together, we’ve delivered a clear message: the 35th District stands for dignity, care, and a government that works for all of us—not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

First elected in 2021, Hudson made history as one of the first LGBTQ+ Black women to serve on the New York City Council.

During her first term, she said she championed legislation to support older adults and their caregivers, strengthen protections for reproductive rights, and expand access to affordable housing and mental health services.

Hudson said her re-election signaled “a continued mandate to fight for a more just and equitable New York.”

In the 41st Council District in Brooklyn, Jamaican educator Lawman Lynch was defeated in a race involving seven other competitors.

The African American incumbent, Darlene Mealy, was re-elected with 6, 603 votes, or 43.24 %.

Lynch received 2,384 votes or 15.61 %; Jammel Thompson received 2,057, or 13.47 %; Bianca Cunningham received 1, 929 votes, or 12.63 %; Jamell Henderson received 919 votes or 6.02 %; Dante Arnwine received 599 votes or 3.92 %; Eli Brown received 553 votes, or 3.62 %; and Clifton A. Hinton received 163, or 1.07 %.

There were 64 write-in ballots or 0.42 %.

Tuesday’s Democratic Party Primary Election results were a major disappointment for Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair and Haitian-American New York State Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn.

Bichotte Hermelyn, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, strongly backed Cuomo for New York City Mayor. The incumbent Mayor Eric Adams did not contest the elections but will run as an independent in the General Elections in November.

In a stunning upset, Mamdani, a 33-year-old State Assembly Member in Queens, knocked Cuomo out of the race.

Mamdani received 432,305 votes, or 43.5 %, to Cuomo’s 361,840, or 36.4 %.

There were 11 candidates in the Mayoral Primary race.

Bichotte Hermelyn, who represents the 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn, sought to put a brave face on the results, telling Caribbean Life late Tuesday that “Mamdani campaigned on making our city more affordable.

“The people have spoken and, as the clear winner of the Democratic primary, I support Mamdani in the general election,” she said. “To everyone who had reservations, I ask you to put them aside in this moment and come together for the future of our city and our party.

“Mamdani has shown he is committed to representing all Democrats from every neighborhood and borough, as evidenced by his overwhelming victory in Brooklyn and across the city,” Bichotte Hermelyn added.

“Brooklyn stands firmly behind Zohran Mamdani as we head into November,” she continued. “Let’s unite as Democrats for a brighter future for our city.”