Black History Month being observed with events across NY

For over 40 years, Presidents of America have recognized February as Black History Month, a time to honor the contributions and legacy of African Americans across U.S. history and society — from activists and civil rights pioneers such as Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks to leaders in industry, politics, science, culture, according to Black History facts.

This year, as America fully returns to in-person activities after two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people across New York will join in the commemoration of Black History Month by attending events, ranging from cultural presentations, educational forums, film festivals, food and fashion bazaars, and family gatherings to acknowledge the historic milestone that African Americans have reached.

A Black History Month – Film Matinee: will be held on February 4, at the Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, located at 2550 Victory Blvd, Staten Island. The Film Matinee featuring: Green Book starring Mahershala Ali and will begin at 1 p.m.

The Woodstock Library, located at 761 East 160th Street Bronx, is inviting children 13 – 18 at a Feb. 4 & 18, to watch two movies focused on Black History. The flicks are Body & Soul, directed by Oscar Micheaux, and Malcolm X, directed by Spike Lee, respectively. Show time is 1 p.m. Snacks will be provided. (Fully accessible to wheelchairs).

A 16mm Film, Black History Month National Film Registry Series will show George Stoney’s ‘All My Babies’ on Feb. 4, from 2-4 p.m., at the Seward Park Library, 192 East Broadway, New York, NY.

Parental guidance under 18

(Fully accessible to wheelchairs)

Additionally, the Queens College Association will welcome spoken word poet, Ebony Stewart to QC, on Feb. 6, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The celebration will be held at the Student Union Ballroom, Queens College, City University of New York, 65-30 Kissena Blvd., Queens, NY 11367.

Documentary Mondays will present “Homegoings” an In-person, Online and Livestream presentation on Monday, Feb. 6, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., at the Phelham Parkway-Van Nest Library, 2147 Barnes Ave., Bronx, for ages 13-18 years old.

Directed by Christine Turner, the event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent non-fiction film series on PBS www.pbs.org/pov.

The Pelham Parkway-Van Nest Library will present a discussion with author Shauna Robinson, writer of “Must Love Books” and “The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks,” on Feb. 7, from 4 – 5 p.m.

The 100 Page Book club, will host a reading at its Black History Book event on Feb. 7, from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., at the Todt Hill-Westerleigh Library, 2550 Victory Blvd, Staten Island.

The historical novel follows the life of Bella de Costa Greene and her experience as a Black woman “passing” as white to work for J.P. Morgan.

The Soundview Library, 660 Soundview Ave., Bronx, will host themed: Kahoot. Attendees will be tested on their knowledge of Black history and will win prizes. The celebration is February 7, from 3-4pm (wearing of mask is strongly recommended in all NYPL locations)

“Speak To Me” A Black History Month Group Art Exhibition, at Café Melo Gallery, 345 Lenox Ave, New York, NY 10027 will open with a reception on Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Sixth Annual Black History Month Jubilee Celebration – Connecting the Community Through the Arts, will offer a rich tapestry of storytelling, dance, song, poetry, and cultural reflection, on Feb. 11, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Westbury High School, 1 Post Road Old Westbury, NY 11568.

The day’s events will be hosted by Dr. Alicia Evans, Professor at The City College of New York, an award-winning Fiber Artist, a storyteller, and always a captivating speaker. The program will feature the Praise Dancers of Shiloh Baptist Church of Rockville Centre, Danse Xpressions, and the award-winning, nationally recognized Rhythm of the Knights – Uniondale High School Show Choir.

The Nassau/Suffolk Pan Hellenic Council – Black Fraternities and Sororities, and Dr. Tahira Dupree-Chase will be in attendance.

Pat Jenkins Lewis, Westbury Arts Board Director, assisted by her daughter Angela Jenkins, have organized this event, in collaboration with Westbury Arts.

“Jaraya B and What a Time to Be Black” Collective, will showcase works on Feb. 12, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., at 1444 DeKalb Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11237. Admission is $12.00.

The Harlem Fine Arts Show New York returns to in-person events, with a 15th Anniversary celebration in Manhattan, from Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. – Sunday 26, at 5 p.m. The event will be held at The Glasshouse, 660 12th Ave.

The show will feature over 120 booths of artists from the African Diaspora.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-fine-arts-show-new-york-15th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-465047769397

Taste of Africa Popup Market Brooklyn will open on Feb. 25 & Feb. 26, from noon, at the Wellness Tea Therapy, 525 Nostrand Ave. Food tastings, Popup markets, gift items, giveaways, beauty, wellness, design, and arts will be offered.

The Eco-Conscious Artesian Tea Business infuses Wellness Rituals and Holistic Teas and Tea Blends for Balance of Body, Mind, and Soul. For more information visit Taste of Africa Popup Market.

Additionally, Lincoln Center in Manhattan, will host a two-day AfroPunk festival celebrating “Black HERstory” through history, on February 24, in the Alice Tully Hall, and Feb. 25, in the David Geffen Hall, both days at 5 p.m. [email protected]