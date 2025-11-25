Braata supports relief

Braata Folk Singers huddle for “Banana” during the 3rd Caribbean Heritage, Juneteenth Festival in June at Seaview Park in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Proceeds from this year’s Christmas Grand Market, organized by Braata Productions in Jamaica, Queens, will support relief efforts for Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

Braata Productions says that the 13th annual Christmas Grand Market is both a celebration and a call to action for the Jamaican community.

“After the catastrophic damage brought by Hurricane Melissa, Grand Market 2025 will be a relief effort– mobilizing aid for on-the-ground efforts to Western Jamaica,” it added. “We’ll have donation barrels as part of our relief drive available at the event.

“Feel free to bring non-perishable food for the emergency drive or help us clear out our Amazon Relief Registry on-site,” Braata Productions added. “Every seat filled helps send aid to recovering families, and all proceeds will directly fund relief efforts.”

To amplify its efforts, Braata Productions announced that it has combined the Queens and Brooklyn dates into a single, larger concert in Manhattan.

“We invite you to celebrate Christmas with Braata and support our cause all in one night,” it said, stating that the Manhattan event on Saturday, Dec. 6, will be free for all City University of New York (CUNY) students.

It will be held at John Jay College of Criminal Justice’s Gerald W. Lynch Theater, 524 W 59th St., New York, NY 10019.

The Marketplace will start at 7 p.m., and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

The next day’s events, Market Place and concert, start at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, at Harry S Truman High School, 750 Baychester Ave., Bronx, NY 10475.

Priority items are: Generators, solar lanterns, sardines, corned beef, tuna, mackerel, vegetables, beans/peas, rice, flour, cornmeal, pasta, oil, Vienna sausage, sugar, and evaporated and condensed milk.

“All proceeds will aid in our Hurricane Melissa relief efforts, reaching families in Western Jamaica who often receive aid far too late in catastrophic moments like this,” Braata Productions said.

“We’re always grateful for every opportunity to celebrate Caribbean Culture at Grand Marke,” it added. “This year is a special opportunity to give back while doing so. We hope to see you soon.”

Originally a Jamaican tradition, Braata Productions said it has adopted the Christmas Grand Market as “a celebration of Caribbean Christmas traditions at large.

“By bringing together holiday customs and artists from various countries, Grand Market is an annual opportunity to connect generations and cultures in the holiday spirit,” it added.