British Airways lands at CJIA after 42-year span of direct flights to Guyana

The much-anticipated British Airways flight to Guyana touched down at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, (CJIA) just after 6 p.m. on March 27 to a renewed partnership as tourism and investment opportunities continue to be a part of the country’s developmental thrust.

The majestic Boing 777-200RE flight #2158, that received the traditional water cannon salute has a seating capacity for 332 passengers. The twice-weekly service via St. Lucia, breaks a 42-year span since British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) operated flights to the South American nation.

It is also fitting to note that the carrier was piloted by Captain Marc Chan, the son of former Guyanese-born BOAC pilot, Michael A. Chan, while Co-pilot Senior First Officer Alan Brooks has Anguilla roots.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, in her remarks during a reception at the airport said, “I would like to welcome the passengers and crew to beautiful Guyana, a country of many waters, rich biodiversity, pristine rain forest, and beautiful people.”

“We are pleased to have been able to work with the management of British Airways to add destination Guyana to BA’s service routes that number over 600.”

Walrond noted that the route is welcomed by the large Guyanese diaspora in the United Kingdom who will no doubt love the convenience of not having multiple stops and layovers.

She lauded the sterling contribution of British High Commissioner Ambassador Jane Miller, who has been an invaluable partner in Guyana’s tourism thrust. She also applauded St. Lucia for being a partner in the shared route.

Walrond said it was an exciting day for Guyana’s tourism sector, and the opportunities the flight brings. The route connects Guyana to the UK and the wider European continent, providing more than 33,000 seats annually, with connections to the Caribbean through Barbados and Trinidad, North America, through New York and Florida, and Central America through Panama, for both business and leisure travel.

“Guyana plays an active part in the global travel network. We will continue to engage major airlines to serve Guyana, a significant travel market,” said Walrond.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill applauded Ramesh Ghir, CJIA, and Lt. Col.(ret’d) Fields, (GCAA) and team, for a job well done.

“Guyana will become a leader in air travel in this part of the world where we can connect South America, and provide travel to every possible destination,” said the politician.

He said the government has been working hard to engage airlines, and was proud to welcome British Airways, the world’s premier airline.

Edgehill promised that British Airways will not be the only European airline to fly to Guyana, noting that the carrier was attracted to the route due to Guyana’s oil and gas growth, that allows for personnel of Exxon to be airlifted, adding that 35 percent of the arriving passengers traveled in business class.

He said President Ali, despite the coronavirus pandemic around the world, continued working to boost Guyana’s aviation sector, noting that the country today is 25 percent above pre-pandemic numbers for travel.

“We will grow Guyana’s tourism. We must provide affordable reliable and safe air travel in and out of Guyana for Guyanese in the diaspora,” he said, noting that a direct flight to Canada is in the works.

Edghill also thanked British High Commissioner Ambassador, Jane Miller for working to provide Guyanese with visa-free travel to the United Kingdom.

In turn, Ambassador Miller said the BA flight is a huge step forward for her professionally and personally, noting that her family will be flying BA to Guyana for the summer season.

She applauded the UK, Guyana relationship, noting that the flight is an amazing opportunity for the country’s bird watching tourism attraction, as well as the British Chambers of Commerce (Britcham), launched in Georgetown.

“British Airways, you are monopolizing on the amazing tourism, and business opportunities in this country. I wish you every success,” she said.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, reflected on Guyana’s aggressive growth, noting, “because of oil investments, we have seen a rapid growth in this sector. I hope by the year 2025, we have one million people traveling to Guyana to invest.”

“British Airways will get them here with ease. Some of the crew from the oil rigs come from Europe. This is a whole new dynamic, also for St. Lucians, and Guyanese living in St. Lucia.”

“I am proud to share this milestone. Guyana is one of my favorites countries to visit, I felt the Guyanese warmth, when I arrived. This relationship with will go very far,” said St. Lucia’s Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Ernest Hilaire.

He looks forward to strengthening the bond and fellowship with Guyana through the route. He also acknowledged the Caribbean togetherness, and easy destination packaging made through the friendship, bond, and solidarity with Guyana.

British Minister David Rutley, parliamentary under secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development office, who was a passenger on the inaugural flight, said despite his travels around the world he never had the welcome he received, and thanked the British High Commission for “making this day happen.”

“This is an important relationship we want to build. The flight service was excellent. I look forward to my stay in Guyana. Congratulations on this momentous day and your success. Today heralds a new era in our relationship I’m happy to be a part of it,” said Rutley.

The CJIA, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Guyana Tourism Authority, and the Public Works Ministry, collaborated for the successful welcome.