Brooklyn’s creative edge on display: Local designers dazzle at Brooklyn Made Fashion Show

The fashion-forward spirit of Brooklyn came alive once more as A Very Brooklyn Fashion Show returned to Industry City on Tuesday, Oct.15, bringing together some of the borough’s most vibrant design talent. Presented by the Brooklyn Made Store and co-produced by Fashion Week Brooklyn and Runway the Real Way, the event was held at bkONE Productions, celebrating Brooklyn’s unique cultural edge.

“This is our second year,” said Gabrielle Napolitano, director of Partnerships and Communications at the Brooklyn Made Store under the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. “We’re here to support Brooklyn businesses; this show is another creative avenue to showcase the borough’s designers.”

She added, “The goal is to help build brands and let businesses thrive. We’re watching the creative process unfold right before our eyes, and it’s amazing.”

The lineup featured eight innovative designers from Brooklyn’s vibrant fashion scene, each bringing a distinctive cultural lens to the stage.

Constance Bernard, designer of the collection “Haiti Made Paris,” brought a thought-provoking cultural statement to the showcase. “I’m a multidisciplinary artist, and in this collection, I wanted to address the complex history between Haiti and France,” said Bernard. “There’s an irony in how the name ‘Paris’ symbolizes high fashion, yet the layers behind that word include histories of slavery and revolution.” His designs offer a narrative interweaving colonial history and cultural resilience.

Adeleke Sijuwade, whose “L Collection” draws heavily from his Nigerian heritage and years spent curating vintage pieces, also participated in the event. “I started in the 1980s with a vintage collection, which gave me a deep-rooted sense of fashion history,” Sijuane said. Tonight’s show is a celebration of hidden talent. It’s a space where independent artists can finally shine.”

Monique Glover, founder of Zyem NYC, began her brand in 2017 after 15 years working in the garment district. “Naming my company after my son, Zyem, was a way to create something personal and lasting,” said Glover. “This marks my eighth season with Fashion Brooklyn, and it always feels like coming home. As a designer, it’s empowering to step outside expectations and show the versatility of my work, whether it’s streetwear or red carpet-ready.”

Another designer, Natalie Skulska, founder of DANA Design, highlighted her vibrant, flower-printed casual designs for all seasons. “This is my third show in Brooklyn, and each time, it’s exciting. My designs are colorful and playful, perfect for everyday use, but also party-ready,” said Skulska.

Other designers included Yvonne Chu, founder of Kimera; Renuka Malhi, owner of Re’Malhi Couturier; Christopher Leveille; and Roselyne Shiyenze of Shiyenze Fashion.

Brooklyn’s fashion show continues to provide a platform for artists and designers worldwide to share their vision. Each brings a unique voice to the industry and shows the power of clothing to carry personal and cultural significance.

The show, part of the broader Fashion Week Brooklyn, drew an enthusiastic crowd and concluded with the Rap Party on Oct. 26 at Industry City.