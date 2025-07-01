Jamaican designer goes global after dressing Dancehall royalty

Fashion designer Anna-Lisa Guthrie was recently honored with the Prime Minister’s Youth Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture. The award is one of Jamaica’s highest recognitions for young creatives.

Costume and production designer Anna-Lisa Guthrie does n0t follow trends; she transforms them. Better known as Annaixe, the self-taught creative has gained attention for constructing bold, sculptural garments from unconventional materials — including her now-viral designs made entirely from old phone books, rope, and paper towels.

“It wasn’t traditionally pretty,” Guthrie said of the piece. “But it was daring. I love that. Fashion doesn’t always have to be beautiful; sometimes it needs to make you feel something.”

For the Jamaican-born creative, design is more than fabric and thread; it’s an act of storytelling, expression, and experimentation. After years of client-based projects and commercial work, she pivoted in 2023 toward creating one-of-a-kind pieces using upcycled materials and unexpected textures — her goal: to reignite her creative spark and push the boundaries of what fashion can be. “I needed to reconnect with designing for joy,” she said. “I wanted to make things that challenge me — that say something.”

Her work was recently honored with the Prime Minister’s Youth Award for Excellence in Arts and Culture, one of Jamaica’s highest recognition for young creatives.

From Ocho Rios to Global Clients

Guthrie’s creative journey began at the age of 8 in Ocho Rios, where she was raised. At 16, she moved to Kingston to pursue a career in fashion design. Though she later left university, she says this decision helped her take control of her future.

“I realized the program didn’t align with my vision,” she said. “I told my mom I was going to figure it out on my own, and I did.”

More than a decade later, she’s built a diverse portfolio as a production designer, photographer, and creative director. Her resume includes work with Caribbean superstars like Shenseea, Jada Kingdom, Tosh Alexander, and Vybz Kartel, as well as major global brands like Apple, Pepsi, and Adidas.

“I’ve mostly worked behind the scenes in set and production design, but now and then I get to do costumes, and that’s when I get to play,” she said.

A New Era of Creative Freedom

Guthrie’s recent pivot into conceptual fashion design began organically, with her nights out. “I started making outfits for myself from scratch, just using what I had,” she said. “Then I thought: what if I pushed that further?”

Her designs, often wearable art made from discarded objects, quickly caught attention online. Videos showcasing her process began gaining traction, bringing in new followers and corporate interest.

“The feedback has been wild,” she said. “People love seeing how far you can take a vision with almost nothing.”

Beyond the Runway

In addition to her projects, Guthrie continues to work with high-profile clients. She designs for Trinidad and Miami Carnivals and serves as set designer for an upcoming short film. “I’m always working on something,” she said. “I want to stay consistent, creative, and evolving.”

She dreams of working with experimental pop icons like Cardi B, Doja Cat, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga, artists known for treating fashion as an extension of performance and identity. “My work is conceptual. I want to collaborate with people who aren’t afraid to take risks,” she said.

A Future Without Limits

As for what’s next, Guthrie resists the idea of strict five-year plans.

“I don’t limit myself with timelines,” she said. “I have limitless potential. Whatever the opportunity, I’ll be ready.”

Whether dressing Caribbean royalty or turning phone books into couture, Annaixe is not just making clothes — she is making a statement: style has no rules.