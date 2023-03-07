Caribbean RoundUp

BAHAMAS

The Department of Immigration in Bahamas says it is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to repatriate “as quickly as possible” more than 100 Haitians who were rescued off the island of Andros, near Cuban waters recently.

In a statement, the ministry of immigration said that an overloaded boat with several migrants had been spotted off the island of Andros as it sought to avoid the interception in the waters of Bahamas, which was heading towards the United States.

However, days later, another surveillance plane reported a ship with people in distress seeking help heading for the coast of Andros.

The statement said that the crew of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and agents of the department of immigration went to the area and detained 127 Haitian migrants including nine women and two children “in an irregular migratory situation, following their illegal landing on the west coast of Andros.

“All Haitians, safe and sound, were taken by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to New Providence. The department of immigration is working with the ministry of foreign affairs to ensure that these illegal migrants are repatriated as quickly as possible to Haiti.”

Davis has since announced the launch of Operation Secure, a collaborative security operation between the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Defence Force, and the department of immigration, to address security and migration-related issues in unregulated and unlawful communities.