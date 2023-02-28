Celebrating America’s 36th Women’s History Month with events in NY

The month of March has been designated by presidential proclamation to honor women’s contributions to American history. The national month of recognition was instituted and will be observed from March 1- 31, with several events.

The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), 161-4 Jamaica Ave., Queens, will present the “Queen Bessie Coleman Story” by Tommie J. Moore. The March 3 play will celebrate the life and career of Coleman, the first African American, to receive her international pilot’s license. Show time is 8 p.m.

https://local.aarp.org/event/queen-bess-the-bessie-coleman-story-by-tommie-j-moore-2023-03-03-jamaica-ny.html

The International Women’s Day CSW 67, in partnership with the United Voices 4 Peace, and the United Nations Symphony Orchestra (UNSRC) will host a concert exceptionally conducted by Maestra Onoa Green, featuring Global Women in Music, on March 8.

The concert will be held at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers St., New York City. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023, is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. www.unorchestra.org/tickets

St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, located at 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mt. Vernon, will commemorate Women’s History Month with a dance show, at 1 p.m., on March 11.

According to the Patch New Rochelle, Jordyn May, who teaches American Women’s History at Fordham University, will explore the history & culture of the flappers of the 1920s, and at 2:30 the world-renowned Ajkun Ballet theater will present a special dance sequence recalling the flappers.

The Links Incorporated of Greater Queens will present Women in Gospel, featuring Grammy Awarding Winning Gospel artist, Yolanda Adams. The Women’s History Month musical event will be held at Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th Street Queens, on March 11 from 1pm-4pm, in the Grand Ballroom.

Five community leaders who have contributed to ensuring diversity and representation and who inspire the growth and development of children specifically, girls, and young women, and the educational and professional advancement of women in New York City and the nation, will be honored.

Tickets- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-history-month-celebrating-women-in-the-gospel-tickets-512441956687

The Lewis Latimer House Museum, at 34-137th St., Queens will present its 3D Paint & Sip, in celebration of Women’s Steam History Month, as part of Women’s History Month, on March 16, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

The organization is paying homage to an early 3D technology pioneer by African American inventor, Valerie Thomas.

The paint and sip is geared to family and friends in celebration of illusionary art. Attendees will learn all about the visual cortex of the brain and how it fuses red and blue color variations into the perception of a three-dimensional scene or composition. Valerie Thomas was a scientist and inventor who patented the 1980 illusion transmitter for NASA.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3d-paint-sip-womens-steam-history-month-tickets-528979039547

Friday Night Live with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will celebrate Women’s History Month, on March 17, from 6:00 – 7:45 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 1 E 65th St., New York. Click – https://streicker-winterspring-2023.ticketleap.com/gillibrand/dates/Mar-17-2023_at_0600PM

Women’s History Month Trilogy #2 – Paris Is for Lovers concert, is scheduled for March 17 at Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Queens.

The second installment of the WHM trilogy series will feature selections of romantic music that have come from France and gained international popularity.

https://www.theatermania.com/shows/new-york-theater/women-s-history-month-trilogy-2-paris-is-for-lovers_419778

Artists of Today Exhibition: A Women’s History Month event, will take place on March 23, from 6 – 10 p.m., at the Chelsea Centro by TF Cornerstone, 200 W 26th Street, NYC. This is a 21 and over event due to alcohol being served during the exhibit. Masks are recommended but not mandated. Click https://www.unation.com/event/artists-of-today-exhibition-womens-history-month-12885653/

Boys in a Cave – boys talk women’s literature – A woman’s History Month event, will be held on March 29, from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Bronx Library Center, 310 Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY.

Boys from 13-18 years old, will be discussing literature written by women. Click – https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2023/03/29/boys-cave-womens-history-month

Twisted ‘N’ Brushes, an event ‘painting on canvas’ gallery, will host painting sessions all of Women’s History Month, at its studio, 109-110 Rockaway Blvd., Ozone Park, Queens. Call Anthony Springer 718-964-8635, 929-255-0046 for more information. Connect on Instagram @twintednbrushes, Facebook @twistednbrushes.