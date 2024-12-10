CG Brotherson lauds ‘Guyanese Essequibians’ for the spirit of community, unity, and joy at Christmas party

President of the Guyanese Essequibians Organization of America, Mr. Indarjeet Paul, fourth from left, poses with members of the organization at the annual Christmas party last Saturday at Liberty Palace in Richmond Hill. Kimberley Persaud, second from left, served as emcee.

Consul General of Guyana to New York Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson extended holiday greetings to Guyanese Essequibians Organization of America members who gathered for another Christmas party at Liberty Palace Banquet Hall in Richmond Hill Queens that was a vision of joyfulness last Saturday evening.

Ambassador Brotherson, an honored guest who could not attend the event, sent a heartfelt message to the organization for its tireless efforts in making the Annual Christmas Dinner and Dance a memorable occasion.

The diplomat wrote, “Mr. Paul, on behalf of the Consulate General of Guyana in New York, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the entire team of the Guyana Essequibo Annual Christmas Party.”

“This wonderful event not only brings together our fellow Guyanese nationals but also celebrates the spirit of community, unity, and joy that the holiday season brings,” he said.

“As we celebrate this festive season, I wish you continued success in all your endeavors. May this event serve as a gently reminder of the warmth, love, and togetherness that our shared heritage represents.”

“Season’s greetings to you, your family, and all participants. May the New Year bring you health, happiness, and prosperity,” wrote Ambassador Brotherson.

The Essequibo region, claimed by Venezuela as a part of their territory, was far from the minds of the hundreds of Guyanese who packed the venue to unite and celebrate the festive season with their neighbors, friends, and workmates, as DJ MO spun melodies that filled the air and got nationals on the dance floor for a spirited evening.

The well-planned event organized by committee members, headed by President Indarjeet Paul, Kimberley Persaud, and others, included live entertainment by artist Pally Dass, who put on quite a show waving the Guyanese flag to the song Guyana Baboo, made popular by Chutney singer Terry Gajraj.

Young budding Broadway star Brian Chan performed an excellent ballot. This was followed by the lively melodies of stage performer Harish Soogdeo during the effervescent evening, with delicious Guyanese food and an atmosphere of camaraderie.

Paul welcomed patrons to the Annual Christmas Party, noting that the hall was packed and every seat was premium. He thanked Kimberly Persaud for her excellent emcee duties during the seven hours of enjoyment.

“As you walk into this hall, you hear beautiful Christmas carols. The decorations bring out the season of Christmas, and most of all, we enjoyed the traditional dishes that remind us of back home,” said Paul.

He also thanked Essequibians Organization of America members for their contribution to the event success.

A cake decorated with the Guyana Golden Arrowhead flag was cut to celebrate the birthdays of patrons born in December. Additionally, lucky patrons participated in a fundraising raffle, receiving gift cards as winning prizes.

Thanks to the organization, much-needed funds raised will go toward better serving the Essequibo region and its residents.