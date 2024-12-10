Chandler-Waterman celebrates ‘100 Years’ of the life of Shirley Chisholm

Assembly Member Monique Chandler-Waterman stands by a portrait of the late U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm.

Brooklyn Assembly Member Monique Chandler-Waterman has joined in celebrating the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, fondly called by local Brooklynites as “Auntie Shirley.”

“We thank her for paving the way for women to enter politics like myself,” said Chandler-Waterman, the daughter of Barbadian and Jamaican immigrants, about Chisholm, the daughter of Barbadian and Guyanese immigrants.

“Her leadership paved the way for so many women in government, and I am honored to see so many reflections of her throughout my life as educators in early childhood, who value learning and are both Bajan decent,” added Chandler-Waterman, representative for the 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn. “Finally, we both proudly served in the New York State Assembly.”

On Friday, Nov. 30, Chandler-Waterman honored the trailblazing Chisholm on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Chisholm was officially recognized by the New York City Council through a vote to declare Nov. 30 as “Shirley Chisholm Day.”

Chandler-Waterman said Chisholm was the first Black woman of Caribbean descent to represent New York State Assembly. Chisholm, a Democratic, was also the first Black woman to seek the nomination of a major party for the US presidency.

“I am extremely proud as a legislator to have a role model to look up to with similar background and political journey, who serves as an inspiration,” Chandler-Waterman said.

Proudly wearing a Chisholm pin, Chandler-Waterman said her road from running a daycare to Albany was made possible by Chisholm.

Soon, she noted a new community center in Chisholm’s name will be launched in East Flatbush.

The Assemblywoman said she was “proud to have been one of the advocates organizing with the East Flatbush Community under the leadership of former NYC Councilmember Jumaane D. Williams for the Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center.

“We appreciate to see this project come to life with the final push from leadership, including the current Councilwoman (Farah) Louis and Assembly Member (Rodneyse) Bichotte Hermelyn, along with myself and local electeds,” she added. “I like to think her energy and what she embodied is instilled in all of us.”

Chandler-Waterman said she appreciates local organizations, like Little Caribbean in East Flatbush, for keeping “Auntie Shirley’s legacy through art: merchandise, jewelry, tote bags, pins and more.”

“Shirley Chisholm’s unwavering dedication to justice, equality and representation continues to inspire me,” said Shelley Worrell, the Trinidadian-American founder of I AM CARIBBEING/Little Caribbean.

“As a Caribbean American woman, I stand on the shoulders of giants like Congresswoman Chisholm, daughter of Caribbean immigrants, who paved the way for future generations of women in leadership,” she added. “Her legacy reminds us that our voices matter, our presence is powerful, and our collective action can create lasting change.”

Chandler-Waterman said Shirley Anita Chisholm (Nov. 30, 1924 – Jan. 1, 2005) was the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress.

She said Chisholm represented New York’s 12th congressional district, a district centered in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn for seven terms from 1969 to 1983.

In 1972, Chandler-Waterman said Chisholm became the first Black candidate for a major-party nomination for President of the United States and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

In 2015, Chisholm was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Chandler-Waterman noted.