Diana Ross wows a sold-out crowd at Kings Theatre

Legendary solo artist, Diana Ross performed with her first born, Rhonda Ross as they entertained a sold-out audience at Kings Theatre last Saturday with “Lean on Me,” a ballad penned in tribute to the Lifetime Grammy Achievement Award icon.

Diana Ross, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award soloist, wowed a sold-out audience last Saturday at Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, during a magnificent performance of her greatest hits as the entertainment center celebrates its 10th Anniversary.

The concert started with a documentary about Diana Ross’s life growing up in a housing project in Detroit, Michigan. Images of her parents and siblings narrated her journey to stardom. The documentary also chronicled Diana dancing and singing in the housing development where she met her former vocal group mates, the Supremes.

Known for her flowing tresses and embellished outfits, the chanteuse burst onto the stage against a backdrop of dazzling lights. It was immediately greeted with loud applause and screams from fans, dancing as Diana opened with a popular upbeat hit, “I’m Coming Out.”

Dressed in a red firm-fitting gown accessorized with a lavish coverup and carrying a red hand-folding fan to keep cool, the queen of Motown Records thanked fans for attending the second night of her weekend performance.

The break-out actress who received rave reviews for her dynamic performances in “Lady Sings the Blues,” The Wiz,” and “Mahogany,” among others, honored her timeless classics, “Can’t Hurry Love,” Love Child,” Ease on Down the Road,” Upside Down,” and Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” along with her dynamic backup singers and massive band.

Ross, who performed at Kings Theatre’s inauguration in 2015 after its renovation, inspired the crowd to “Reach out and Touch” each other as she sang her 1960s hit as lead singer with the Supremes, one of the world’s most famous girl groups.

Ross moved her hips in an exciting dance move as the audience hooted and hollowed at her thrilling performance of some of the songs from 2021’s “Thank You,” her 25th studio album.

First-born daughter Rhonda Ross took to the stage for a set of her own music during her mom’s wardrobe change. A success in her own right, the songwriter, teacher, actress, guitarist, poet, and recording artist rocked the audience before she was joined on stage by her mom.

The blended voices of the gorgeous 80-year-old songstress and her daughter filled the theatre with “Count on Me,” a ballad penned by Ronda in tribute to Diana. The ladies performed for more than 30 minutes, much to the delight of fans, who applauded the duet.

During the nonstop evening of entertainment, Ross invited her first grandson, Raif-Henok Emanuel Kendrick, Rhonda’s son, and his friends on stage to have a good time.

A fan dressed in a Scottish skirt and a T-shirt emblazoned with Ross’s image who had traveled from London also danced with the singer. The singer shared that the fan had attended both of her Brooklyn shows. As she called them, other friends also joined the singer on stage.

However, after three more wardrobe changes of a black and gold balloon gown, a purple throw-over, and a black firm-fitting ensemble, Ross, who no doubt enjoyed the love and warm reception she received from the audience after a fun-filled evening, exited the right of the stage, but not before introducing her musicians, and allowing her backup singers to do their solo bit.

She then returned for an “encore” before wrapping up two hours of an electrifying performance filled with joy, laughter, applause, and great entertainment.