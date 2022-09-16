‘Dream come true’ for Haitian foundation’s float on Eastern Parkway

Farah Delance, the Haitian-born founder and president of a Long Island-based foundation in her name, says it was “a dream come true” for her foundation to present a float during the West Indian American Day Carnival Day Parade, on Labor Day, on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway.

Delance, who resides in Suffolk County, told Caribbean Life that she was delighted to “introduce to the world the costumes of Haiti.

“I went to Labor Day two times before COVID,” she said. “I saw that every country had costumes, but Haitians did have only T-shirts. I was like ‘why?’

“And then, I said to myself I needed to help them with that,” she added. “I didn’t have the contact until I met Serge Demorcy, Edwig Timmer (ET) and KG22 Karen Gilles (Haitians).

“Thanks to them, I had a float and thanks to my official sponsor, Digicel International, that helped me out with this big dream,” Delance continued.

She also thanked her designer, Elwide Romain, for the dresses (displayed on the Parkway), “especially for the map in the dress.”

“It was my idea in representing the 10 departments of the country to let the world know that Haïti is not only ‘Martissant’ but a nice country, with beautiful shores, rich in culture and beautiful people,” Delance said.

She was also grateful to her compatriot Joseph “T-Joe” Lambert, “who helped me out,” as well as the staff of Farah Delance Foundation: Abian, Ricardo Petit Frère, Jean Kerby Joseph, Beatrice Rosemond, Lovely, Sima and Gaston Gaspard.

In addition, Delance heaped praise on Ruby Enelus at Bamboo Restaurant, and her family and friends for supporting her.

She said the non-profit Farah Delance Foundation was founded in March 2021 “to help women emancipate, and help the girls who have been raped and violated and have been a product of domestic violence or human and sex trafficking moving forward.

“We want to fight and put an end to human trafficking, and help girls who are in need to finish school and help them know that life doesn’t end here,” Delance said.

“This foundation is also here to help women who want to run for political parties,” she added. “We will help them with campaign and fundraising causes. “One of our goals is to see more women involved in public function. We want to help women immigrants who may need extra resources. Basically, we are here for women.”

Delance said her foundation’s mission is also geared towards transforming “how our nation addresses addiction by empowering families, advancing effective care, shaping public policy and changing culture.”