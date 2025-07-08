 New US Remittance Tax for Caribbean residents

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media accompanied by players of the Juventus soccer team, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 18, 2025.

Come Dec. 31, 2025, every dollar sent by Caribbean nationals to their families in Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the rest of the Caribbean region will be subject to a 1 % tax increase, adding to the roughly 6% in fees charged by money transfer companies.

This is because of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which Congress passed last weekend in Washington and which President Donald Trump has now signed into law.

In the original stage of the plan to implement this tax increase, it was expected to be a 5 % hike, but after a Senate negotiation, it was eventually reduced to 1 %.

While the tax will apply significantly to cash-based transfers, money orders, cashier’s checks, and similar instruments, it notably exempts bank wire, debit, credit card payments, and most digital remittance services. The tax increase will primarily affect green card holders, permanent residents, and visa holders. US citizens sending money to their respective countries will not be subject to the new fee; however, the best suggestion is to verify with your money transfer company.

Communities in the United States with significant Jamaican populations, such as New York and Florida, will feel the most important impact. Financial experts warn that senders who rely on cash transactions, especially older migrants, or those without access to bank services, may struggle to avoid the new tax. Others will explore digital platforms or direct bank transfers to circumvent the added cost.

It is also stated that although the implementation of the tax rate was reduced from the initial 5 %, even a modest fee could threaten financial inclusion in the Caribbean, at kitchen tables, which could generate and encourage transactions outside the formal banking system.

Dr. Allan Cunningham, a former Jamaican Diaspora Global Council member, described the development as a devastating blow, particularly for low-income families who depend on remittances to meet basic needs. “Over time, this could dampen consumer spending, limit poverty reduction efforts, and pressure small businesses that rely heavily on remittance purchases,” he told Caribbean Life.

“This is painful news for our communities. Poorer families will face even greater economic hardship, and some children may find it more difficult to stay in school,” Dr. Cunningham warned. “There is no question this will place additional strains on families,” Dr. Cunningham added.

According to reports, a 1 % tax effectively reduces the disposable income of remittance-receiving households. The effect promises to be particularly crushing for Caribbean households.

The implications for the Jamaican economy are significant; this transfer of resources to the US Treasury is projected to collect US$10 billion from similar transaction worldwide.

The announcement has sparked strong opposition from diaspora members and Brenda Hunter, who sends remittances monthly to Jamaica to provide healthcare for her sister in Clarendon. It is devastating.

Remittance companies focused on the Caribbean are adjusting operations but have not yet commented on the new tax announcement.