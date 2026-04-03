Gibson hosts annual DR heritage celebration

Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, on Wednesday, March 18, hosted her annual Dominican Republic Heritage Month Celebration at Grand Slam Banquet Hall in the Bronx, honoring the rich heritage, culture, and contributions of the Dominican Republic community.

The event was sponsored by Ponce Bank and Helix LED & Design. Gibson, whose father hailed from Trinidad and Tobago, noted that this year’s event was emceed by Brittney Cadet, a Dominican Republic American News 12 reporter. DJ Lex (Stylistics) provided music. Tessoro Estrella performed a powerful rendition of both the Dominican Republic and the United States National Anthems. Las Mariposas, directed by Ingrid Valenzuela, delivered a vibrant, energetic performance.

The Bronx Borough President said the evening included an invocation and benediction by the Rev. Joselyn Rodriguez of One Way Church, The Point. There was also a keynote address from Shadie Tineo of the Community Affairs division of the Institute of Dominicans Abroad at the Office of the Consul General of New York.

Gibson said the program also recognized distinguished honorees. These included Afra Rosa, vice president and director of Human Capital Development at Ponce Bank; Hon. Bianka Perez, president of the New York State Association of Justices of the Supreme Court of the State of New York; Shino Aquakate, on-air personality on La Gozadera

Morning Show at La X 96.3 FM; and Zoe Trinidad, a student at The Young Women’s Leadership School of The Bronx, who received the Youth Award.

“As we celebrate Dominican Heritage Month, we honor a community whose culture, resilience, and contributions are deeply woven into the fabric of our borough,” Gibson said.

The Bronx is home to the largest Dominican population in the U.S., and this celebration reflects the pride and impact of Dominican leaders, families, and youth as they shape our borough’s future.

From music and dance to community leadership and public service, Gibson said the evening showcased the energy, vibrancy, and influence of Dominican culture across the Bronx.

Gibson said the celebration united residents, leaders, and community partners in a shared moment of pride. It reinforced the borough’s identity as a place where all cultures are celebrated and uplifted, with community at the heart of all activities.