The Knowledge House builds a pipeline of tech talent rooted in the Bronx

Jerelyn Rodriguez Williams, CEO and co-founder of The Knowledge House, leads the nonprofit’s efforts to expand access to technology education and career pathways for students from underrepresented communities.

In the heart of the Bronx, New York, where immigrant families and working-class communities have long faced barriers to opportunity, Jerilyn Rodriguez-Williams is working to ensure residents are included in the digital economy. Her efforts are making a notable difference in the area.

Rodriguez-Williams is the co-founder and CEO of The Knowledge House (TKH), a nonprofit organization founded in 2014. Its mission is to empower and sustain a pipeline of technologists and digital leaders who uplift their communities. Headquartered at 79 Alexander Ave., Suite 51-A, South Bronx, NY 10454,

The Knowledge House addresses digital inequity by providing tech education, career pathways, and digital literacy to people of all ages.

“The South Bronx is where I was born and raised,” the founder said. “We started TKH to make sure Bronx residents and other low-income communities have access to tech training and tech careers, so they’re not left out of the digital economy.”

Since its inception, the organization has grown from a grassroots initiative operating with borrowed space and equipment into a multi-city nonprofit that now serves more than 500 students annually across six regions. This sustained growth sets the foundation for impactful programming.

The Knowledge House operates three core programs. The Workforce Development Program provides job training for adults seeking to enter or advance in the tech sector. The Youth Technology Program introduces young people to coding, STEM education, and technology careers, supporting students as they decide between college and alternative career paths. The Digital Literacy Program offers foundational technology skills to a broad audience — from youth and parents to seniors — teaching them to navigate computers, the internet, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

This October, TKH will celebrate its 12th anniversary, a milestone the CEO described as both a point of pride and a reminder of the challenges nonprofits face today. As the organization reflects on its achievements, it remains mindful of ongoing obstacles.

The organization’s evolution mirrors the changing demands of the tech workforce. In its early years, Rodriguez-Williams and her co-founder used personal resources and philanthropy to pilot programs, often facing limited funding. She noted that, as a Black woman founder, she found it especially difficult to secure financial support.

“We experienced receiving the least amount of funding compared to our male and white counterparts,” she said.

In 2017, The Knowledge House received its first government grant, allowing it to hire full-time staff and formalize its programming. Youth programs were added in 2019, including a high school coding initiative co-founded with hip-hop artist French Montana, who sought to give back to immigrant communities in the Bronx.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. “All of our programs were in person before COVID,” Rodriguez-Williams said. “Since then, they’ve become online and hybrid.”

That shift ultimately expanded the organization’s reach. Today, TKH operates across all five boroughs of New York City, as well as in Stamford, Connecticut; Newark, New Jersey; Washington, D.C., and Baltimore; Atlanta; and Los Angeles, broadening its impact.

Despite this growth, TKH now navigates reduced government funding and broader challenges to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts nationwide. The nonprofit operated on a $7.4 million budget last year, which has decreased to $6 million this year as leaders adopt a more conservative approach. This fiscal environment requires strategic adjustment while maintaining core services.

Even so, outcomes remain strong, with about 70% of participants moving into internships, apprenticeships, full-time jobs, or continued STEM education.

The organization is expanding its focus on artificial intelligence, launching a new job-training track in AI business solutions, and integrating AI across existing cybersecurity and data analytics programs. AI is also being used to personalize learning and support job readiness, including resume development.

Rodriguez-Williams, whose leadership is shaped by her Bronx-born Dominican roots, said the organization’s immigrant-led foundation continues to guide its mission. The tech literacy organization provides technical training alongside mentorship, career development, and community support.

Looking ahead, the nonprofit is set to expand digital literacy programs and launch its Innovation Fellowship, with high school applications opening in March and new initiatives arriving this summer, furthering its commitment to building a stronger, tech-empowered community.