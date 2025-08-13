Excitement builds: Carimi and more added to CMA Awards!

The Caribbean Elite Group (CEG), organizer of the Annual Caribbean Music Awards (CMA), has expanded the list of honorees for the 2025 Awards by adding Carimi, Sizzla Youth Foundation, and Shirley Ann Cyril-Mayers, as well as significant media partnerships with Trace and Hot 97.

Recently, CEG added Bounty Killer, Austin “Super Blue” Lyons, and Kerwin Du Bois to its list of honorees.

CEG said on Tuesday, Aug. 5, that these individuals and organizations will be celebrated for their “exceptional contributions to Caribbean music, culture and community development.”

Trace — a leading multimedia and digital platform focused on Afro-Urban music and culture — will broadcast the awards showcase, which encompasses the Caribbean, France, and African territories, on a date to be announced later.

It said this is a significant development for the Caribbean music industry, as it aims to broaden its reach by bringing the annual awards ceremony to a broader global audience.

CEG said HOT 97, New York’s iconic destination for hip hop and R&B culture, will also participate as an official media partner.

“They will increase engagement across their flagship radio station and digital platforms through high-frequency radio spots, live on-air mentions by top DJs, engaging social media and website content, and exclusive red-carpet interviews featuring the event’s biggest stars,” CEG said.

It said that since the Caribbean Music Awards began in 2023, HOT 97 has been a strong supporter, promoting the event across its digital and social media channels.

“The increase in participation this year highlights a strong commitment to promoting and preserving Caribbean culture within the entertainment industry, connecting people throughout the Diaspora,” CEG said.

It said Carimi, widely regarded as one of the most influential Haitian bands of the modern era, will be honored with the Legacy Award.

“Known for their electrifying performances and genre-defining sound that blended traditional Haitian rhythms with contemporary elements, Carimi’s influence continues to resonate deeply across the Diaspora,” CEG said.

“The band’s reunion performance at this year’s Caribbean Music Awards promises to be a powerful and emotional event, offering fans worldwide a cherished opportunity to reconnect with their extraordinary legacy,” it added.

CEG said the Sizzla Youth Foundation, established by the renowned reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji, will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for its “steadfast dedication to youth empowerment, education, and community upliftment through music and social programs.

“Their work exemplifies the transformative power of music, changing lives and inspiring future generations,” it said.

CEG said Shirley Ann Cyril-Mayers, a celebrated voice in Caribbean gospel music, often called “St. Lucia’s Queen of Gospel Music”, will receive the Gospel Honors.

“Her inspirational work and powerful vocals have made her a staple in the genre, earning her a devoted following and a reputation for excellence in praise music,” CEG said.

The third annual CMA will return to the prestigious Kings Theatre in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Thursday, Aug. 28.

CEG said this year’s ceremony will spotlight over 200 nominees across 40-plus categories.

Leading nominees include Masicka and Shenseea with seven nominations each, followed closely by Patrice Roberts and Kes with six.

CEG said other standout artists include Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium, each securing five nominations.

“The 2025 Caribbean Music Awards promises a night of unforgettable performances, emotional tributes, and global Caribbean pride,” CEG said.